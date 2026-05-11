Hantavirus Myths vs Facts: 7 Myths About The Viral Illness You Should Stop Believing

Hantavirus is a rare but serious viral infection that has become a topic of fear. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the hantavirus outbreak, with eight cases reported so far, including confirmed and suspected infections. Three people have died in the outbreak. Despite the number of cases, WHO says the risk to the public remains low and is being reviewed regularly. With information spreading quickly online, many people end up believing myths that create panic or confusion. Doctors say that understanding the facts is important because the illness behaves very differently from viral infections like flu or COVID-19.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Swati Maheshwari, Additional Director, Internal Medicine at Fortis Manesar and Dr. K. Seshi Kiran, Senior Consultant General Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, busted some of the common myths about Hantavirus. They also shared that awareness and proper precautions are the best ways to stay protected. Knowing the truth can help people stay alert without becoming unnecessarily afraid.

Myth 1: Hantavirus Spreads Easily From Person to Person

One of the biggest misconceptions is that hantavirus spreads like COVID-19. Many people fear that being around an infected person is enough to catch the illness. However, doctors explain that hantavirus is mainly a rodent-borne infection. It usually spreads through contact with infected rodent urine, saliva, or droppings. The virus can enter the body when contaminated particles become airborne, especially while cleaning dusty or poorly ventilated spaces. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare and has only been seen with certain strains.

Myth 2: Hantavirus Is the Same as COVID-19 or Flu

Another common myth is that hantavirus behaves like flu or coronavirus infections. In reality, it belongs to a completely different family of viruses. While early symptoms such as fever, body ache, tiredness, and cough may look similar, the disease affects the body differently. Severe hantavirus infections can rapidly affect the lungs, kidneys, and overall organ function. This is why medical care should not be delayed if symptoms appear after exposure to rodent-infested places.

Myth 3: Every Fever After Cleaning Means Hantavirus

People often panic if they develop cough, fever, or throat irritation after cleaning dusty areas. But experts say not every illness after cleaning is hantavirus. The infection is considered rare, though serious. The risk becomes higher when there is clear exposure to rodent-infested areas such as old storage rooms, abandoned buildings, warehouses, or spaces with visible droppings and urine stains. Simple dust exposure alone does not automatically mean infection. Instead of panicking, people should monitor symptoms and seek medical advice.

Myth 4: Only Rural Areas Are at Risk

Many assume hantavirus only exists in forests or villages. This belief is misleading. Rodents can enter homes, offices, storage units, markets, and apartment buildings in cities as well. Poor rodent control in urban settings can also increase the risk of exposure. Doctors say that anyone living or working in unhygienic environments with rodent activity should stay cautious. Clean surroundings and proper waste management are important whether a person lives in a rural or urban area.

Myth 5: Wearing a Simple Mask Is Enough Protection

Some people think wearing a basic mask while cleaning dusty spaces is enough to prevent infection. While masks may help reduce risk, experts say safe cleaning methods matter even more. Dry sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings can push infected particles into the air. Instead, contaminated areas should first be sprayed with disinfectant or water to reduce airborne particles. Gloves and masks should be used together while cleaning. Washing hands thoroughly afterward is equally important. Safe cleaning habits are considered one of the most effective ways to lower hantavirus risk.

Myth 6: Hantavirus Is Always Fatal

Hearing about severe cases often makes people believe that hantavirus always leads to death. Doctors say this is not true. Although the infection can become serious, early diagnosis and supportive treatment can improve outcomes significantly. Recognising warning signs early is important. Symptoms such as difficulty breathing, severe fatigue, chest discomfort, or worsening fever should never be ignored, especially after possible rodent exposure.

Myth 7: Nothing Can Be Done to Prevent It

Some people believe hantavirus infection is unavoidable. In reality, prevention is very much possible. The best protection comes from controlling rodent populations and maintaining hygiene. Food should be stored in sealed containers, garbage should be disposed of properly, and cracks or holes in homes should be sealed to stop rodents from entering. Areas with rodent activity should be cleaned carefully using disinfectants instead of dry sweeping methods.

Doctors say awareness is the key. People do not need to panic, but they should stay informed and follow practical precautions. Understanding the facts about hantavirus can help reduce fear while also preventing dangerous mistakes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.