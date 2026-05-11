How Aerosolised Rodent Droppings Spread Hantavirus Infection Indoors

Hantavirus is a rare but serious rodent-borne viral infection that can affect the lungs and kidneys. The virus mainly spreads through contact with infected rodents or their excreta. One of the most important and least understood transmission routes is the inhalation of aerosolised rodent droppings and urine indoors.

People often assume infection occurs only through direct contact with rats or mice. However, in many cases, infection happens when contaminated particles become airborne and are inhaled unknowingly. Understanding how this process occurs is important for prevention and safe cleaning practices.

What Does "Aerosolised" Mean?

Aerosolisation refers to tiny particles becoming suspended in the air. In the case of hantavirus, dried rodent urine, saliva, faeces, or nesting material can break into microscopic particles when disturbed.

These particles may contain the virus. Once airborne, they can be inhaled into the lungs, where infection may begin.This is considered the primary route of hantavirus transmission in humans.

How Indoor Exposure Happens

Indoor spaces with poor ventilation carry a higher risk because virus-containing particles can remain suspended in the air for some time.

Common high-risk situations include:

Sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings

Cleaning closed rooms, sheds, attics, or basements

Moving old boxes, furniture, or stored grain bags

Opening cabins, garages, or storage areas after long periods

Disturbing rodent nests in kitchens or ceilings

The risk increases when dried droppings or nesting materials are disturbed aggressively. Dry sweeping and regular vacuuming can push contaminated dust into the air, making inhalation more likely.

Why Hantavirus Does Not Spread Like COVID-19

Hantavirus is very different from common respiratory viruses such as influenza or COVID-19. Most hantavirus strains do not spread easily from person to person.

Instead, the infection is mainly linked to environmental exposure involving rodents. The virus depends on contaminated rodent particles becoming airborne.

Only one strain, called the Andes virus, has shown documented human-to-human transmission, mainly in parts of South America. For most hantavirus infections, close contact with infected rodents remains the major source of spread.

Other Possible Transmission Routes

Although inhalation is the most common route, hantavirus can also spread through:

1. Direct Contact

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth may allow the virus to enter the body. The virus may also enter through cuts or broken skin after contact with infected rodent urine or droppings.

2. Rodent Bites

Rodent bites are uncommon but can transmit the virus through infected saliva. People handling rodents, such as pest-control workers or wildlife researchers, may face a higher risk.

3. Contaminated Food and Water

Food exposed to rodent urine or droppings may become contaminated. Water sources contaminated by infected rodents may also pose a risk, especially during outdoor activities or camping.

Who Is More Vulnerable?

Certain groups face a higher chance of exposure because of their environment or occupation. These include:

Farmers and agricultural workers

Pest-control workers

Forestry workers

Animal caretakers

People cleaning rodent-infested homes or storage spaces

Campers and outdoor workers

People with weakened immunity may also be more vulnerable to severe illness.

Symptoms Can Be Misleading

Early hantavirus symptoms are often non-specific. Patients may initially develop:

Fever

Body pain

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea or vomiting

Within a few days, severe breathing difficulty may develop in some patients. This serious condition is called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which can lead to lung failure and shock.

Because the early symptoms resemble flu or dengue, diagnosis may be delayed. Early medical attention is important if symptoms develop after rodent exposure.

How Long Can the Virus Survive?

Hantavirus can survive in rodent droppings and urine for several days under favourable conditions. Cool, enclosed, and poorly ventilated spaces may allow the virus to remain viable longer.

Sunlight, fresh air, disinfectants, and drying conditions help reduce viral survival.

However, even old droppings should be treated cautiously because disturbing them may still create infectious aerosols.

Why Safe Cleaning Practices Matter

Public health experts strongly advise against dry sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings. These methods increase aerosol formation and inhalation risk.

Instead, safe cleaning steps include:

Ventilating the area before entering

Wearing gloves and an N95 or similar mask

Spraying disinfectant or diluted bleach on contaminated surfaces

Using wet cleaning methods instead of dry sweeping

Disposing of waste in sealed plastic bags

Washing hands thoroughly after cleanup

Disinfectants such as bleach-based solutions and common cleaning sprays can help kill the virus on surfaces.

Prevention Is the Best Protection

Reducing rodent exposure remains the most effective way to prevent hantavirus infection. Homes and workplaces should be kept rodent-free by sealing holes, storing food properly, and removing nesting areas.

Pet rodents should also be handled carefully, especially pet rats linked to Seoul virus infections in some countries. Proper hygiene and veterinary guidance are important for safe pet care.

Although hantavirus infections are uncommon, awareness is essential because severe disease can progress rapidly. Understanding how aerosolised rodent droppings spread infection indoors can help people adopt safer cleaning practices and reduce unnecessary fear through informed prevention.

(By Dr. G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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