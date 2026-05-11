Hantavirus Outbreak: One More Tests Positive, Another Develops Symptoms; 10 Major Updates

Groups of passengers and crew have been evacuated from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship. The disembarked passengers began their journey home on military and government flights on Sunday after the ship anchored in the Canary Islands.

The MV Hondius cruise ship, which had around 150 passengers and crew aboard, anchored near Tenerife under strict international public health protocols. On May 4, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed cases of the Andes strain of hantavirus on the vessel, resulting in three deaths. Spanish authorities, the WHO, and other health agencies are currently collaborating to ensure the safe disembarkation of passengers and crew while minimising the risk to the general public.

10 latest updates from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship

Government planes carrying Spanish and French nationals landed in Madrid and Paris, respectively, on Sunday afternoon, where the passengers were transported to the hospital, according to the government authorities from both countries. One of the 17 American passengers evacuated from the cruise ship tested positive for the hantavirus but is not showing any symptoms, as confirmed by US health officials. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has also informed that one of the five French passengers developed symptoms during the repatriation flight. The planes arriving in Tenerife were to fly out passengers from more than 20 countries in an evacuation effort that was expected to last until Monday. Officials have stated that the passengers and crew members leaving the ship will undergo symptom checks and will not be allowed to interact with the local community. They will only be removed from the vessel once evacuation flights are prepared. "In their home country, WHO recommends active follow-ups, which means daily monitoring, health-checks and regular follow-up for any of the symptoms," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Director, Epidemic and Pandemic Management at WHO, late on Sunday. Dr. Van Kerkhove also mentioned that WHO recommends a 42-day home or special facility quarantine for all passengers and crew on board, as the incubation period for the Andes virus is 6 weeks. Two Indian nationals were among the crew members. The Embassy of India in Madrid has confirmed that the two individuals are "healthy and asymptomatic". "This disease is not covid and we have said it many times as WHO. When we say this, we don't take ot lightly. The risk to the local population is low because of the very nature of the disease itself," assured WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has activated its impressive "Viral Shield," an advanced network of 165 specialised laboratories, to prevent this rare virus from entering the country.

In India, the Health Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation and has activated precautionary surveillance measures. The ministry is coordinating with the National Centre for Disease Control, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, World Health Organisation, and other international health authorities proactively.

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