The arrival of the monsoon is often welcomed as relief from India's scorching summer temperatures. However, alongside cooler weather and replenished water supplies comes a seasonal rise in infectious diseases. Heavy rainfall, waterlogging, humidity, and flooding create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, bacteria, and viruses, increasing the risk of both vector-borne and water-borne illnesses. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), climatic factors such as rainfall, temperature, and humidity significantly influence the transmission of diseases carried by mosquitoes and contaminated water.

In India, public health authorities routinely report spikes in dengue, malaria, typhoid, and gastrointestinal infections during the rainy season, particularly in densely populated urban areas where stagnant water and compromised sanitation systems are common.

"The combination of heavy downpours, waterlogging, and high humidity creates a highly fertile environment for pathogens and disease vectors to thrive," says Dr Rajinder Kumar Singal, Principal Director and Head of Department, Internal Medicine, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Understanding the diseases that commonly emerge during monsoon season can help individuals recognise symptoms early, seek timely medical attention, and take preventive measures to reduce their risk of infection.

1. Dengue: The Most Common Monsoon Threat

Dengue remains one of the biggest health concerns during India's rainy season. The disease is caused by the dengue virus and transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clean, stagnant water commonly found in coolers, flowerpots, buckets, and rooftop water tanks.

"Dengue is consistently the most disruptive monsoon threat across Indian cities," says Dr Singal. "The mosquito characteristically breeds in clean, stagnant water and can trigger sudden high fever, intense eye pain, and severe muscle aches."

According to the WHO, nearly half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue, with cases increasing significantly in recent decades. Severe dengue can lead to bleeding complications, shock, and organ impairment if not treated promptly.

2. Malaria: Still A Major Public Health Challenge

Unlike dengue mosquitoes, Anopheles mosquitoes typically breed in outdoor collections of stagnant rainwater and are responsible for spreading malaria. "Marked by cyclical chills, high fever, and sweating, malaria remains a heavy burden on public health infrastructure during the rains," explains Dr Singal.

The World Malaria Report published by the WHO estimates that there were approximately 263 million malaria cases globally in 2023. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential because untreated malaria can lead to severe complications, including anaemia, organ failure, and death.

3. Chikungunya: The Disease That Causes Lingering Joint Pain

Chikungunya is another mosquito-borne viral disease spread by the same Aedes mosquitoes responsible for dengue.

"It is frequently confused with dengue, but is distinguished by debilitating acute joint pain," says Dr Singal. "While the fever may resolve within days, the joint stiffness and pain can linger for months."

The WHO notes that outbreaks often occur during rainy seasons when mosquito populations rapidly expand. Although fatalities are rare, prolonged joint pain can significantly affect quality of life and daily functioning.

4. Typhoid: A Dangerous Water-Borne Infection

Typhoid fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi and spreads through contaminated food and drinking water. During heavy rainfall and flooding, sewage systems can overflow and contaminate water supplies, increasing the risk of infection.

"This severe bacterial infection often manifests as prolonged fever, abdominal pain, and extreme fatigue," says Dr Singal. The WHO estimates that typhoid fever affects millions of people worldwide annually, particularly in regions with inadequate sanitation and unsafe drinking water. Vaccination and access to clean water remain key preventive strategies.

5. Leptospirosis: The Hidden Monsoon Hazard

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that often receives less attention than dengue or malaria but can be equally dangerous.

According to Dr Singal, "Leptospirosis is transmitted through water contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats. People commonly contract it while walking through flooded streets with cuts or abrasions on their skin."

Symptoms include fever, chills, severe muscle pain, headaches, and vomiting. The WHO warns that severe cases can affect the kidneys, liver, lungs, and brain, leading to potentially life-threatening complications if treatment is delayed.

6. Cholera: A Rapidly Spreading Diarrhoeal Disease

Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae and spreads through contaminated water and food. Flooding and poor sanitation can accelerate outbreaks, particularly in communities with inadequate access to safe drinking water.

"Because cholera causes severe watery diarrhoea and vomiting, dehydration can become life-threatening within hours if fluids are not replaced promptly," says Dr Singal.

The WHO reports that cholera remains a global public health threat and can kill within hours if left untreated. Oral rehydration therapy and rapid medical care are critical to survival.

7. Gastroenteritis: The Most Common Digestive Illness During Rains

Gastroenteritis, often referred to as stomach flu, becomes increasingly common during the monsoon season. According to Dr Singal, humidity accelerates food spoilage, while contaminated water sources can increase the risk of infection.

"It leads to stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, often after consuming raw street food, pre-cut fruits, or contaminated beverages," he says. Although most cases are self-limiting, severe dehydration can occur in vulnerable groups such as young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

How To Stay Safe This Monsoon

Experts recommend several practical steps to reduce infection risk during the rainy season:

Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites: Inspect coolers, buckets, flowerpots, rooftop tanks, and balconies regularly. Empty stagnant water every few days to prevent mosquito breeding. Drink Safe Water: Use filtered, boiled, or properly treated drinking water. Avoid consuming ice from unknown sources when dining outside. Choose Freshly Cooked Food: Avoid raw salads, pre-cut fruits, and food that has been left uncovered. Opt for freshly prepared meals served hot. Maintain Personal Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and clean water, particularly before eating and after returning home. Take Precautions After Flood Exposure: "If you must walk through waterlogged areas, wash your feet and hands thoroughly with soap and clean water immediately afterwards," advises Dr Singal. Waterproof footwear can provide additional protection.

While the monsoon offers respite from the summer heat, it also creates ideal conditions for several infectious diseases to flourish. Dengue, malaria, chikungunya, typhoid, leptospirosis, cholera, and gastroenteritis remain among the most common health threats during this season. Recognising symptoms early and following preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of infection. As experts emphasise, simple actions such as eliminating stagnant water, drinking safe water, practising good hygiene, and choosing freshly cooked food can go a long way in ensuring a healthier rainy season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.