The arrival of monsoon in Mumbai has bought much-needed relief from the summer heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow warning has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, while forecasting continued wet conditions across Maharashtra over the coming days. IMD also issued light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. The weather department advised residents to take necessary precautions amid the ongoing rainfall. While rain cools the weather, heavy rains cause a rise in several health problems.

Most people associate the rainy season with viral fevers, colds, and flu. While these illnesses are common, they are not the only health risks during this time. The combination of stagnant water, increased humidity, flooding, and poor sanitation creates the perfect environment for many harmful bacteria and fungi to grow.

As people wade through waterlogged streets or spend long hours in damp clothes and shoes, they become more vulnerable to infections. Children, older adults, people with diabetes, and those with weak immune systems are especially at risk. Recognising these infections early and taking preventive measures can help avoid complications. Understanding the common bacterial and fungal diseases that increase during the monsoon can help people stay healthy.

Common Bacterial Infections During Monsoon

Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is one of the most common monsoon-related bacterial infections in Mumbai. It spreads through water contaminated with the urine of infected animals, especially rats. People can become infected when they walk through floodwater with cuts or wounds on their skin. Symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and redness in the eyes. In severe cases, it can affect the kidneys, liver, and lungs, making early diagnosis important.

Skin Infections

Constant exposure to dirty water and damp conditions can lead to bacterial skin infections. Small cuts, scratches, or insect bites can easily become infected. Signs include redness, swelling, pain, pus formation, and warmth around the affected area. If left untreated, these infections may spread and become serious.

Gastrointestinal Infections

Monsoon often increases the risk of stomach infections caused by contaminated food and water. Bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and fever. Eating freshly prepared food, drinking safe water, and maintaining good hand hygiene can reduce the risk.

Fungal Infections Become More Common

High humidity during the monsoon creates ideal conditions for fungal growth. Sweat, wet clothes, and damp footwear can trap moisture on the skin, encouraging fungal infections.

Ringworm and Athlete's Foot

Ringworm is a common fungal infection that causes itchy, red, circular rashes on the skin. Athlete's foot affects the skin between the toes, leading to itching, peeling, and cracking. People who wear wet socks or closed footwear for long periods are more likely to develop these infections.

Nail Fungal Infections

Fungal infections can also affect fingernails and toenails. The nails may become thick, discoloured, brittle, or distorted. Such infections usually develop slowly and may require long-term treatment.

How To Protect Yourself

1. Avoid contact with stagnant water

Try not to walk through flooded or stagnant water whenever possible. Such water may contain bacteria, including those that cause leptospirosis, and can enter the body through cuts or wounds.

2. Maintain proper hand hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating and after returning home. Good hand hygiene helps prevent stomach infections and reduces the spread of harmful germs.

3. Keep your skin dry and clean

Humidity and sweat can lead to fungal growth on the skin. Take a bath after getting wet in the rain and thoroughly dry areas such as the feet, underarms, and skin folds.

4. Change wet clothes immediately

Avoid staying in damp clothes, socks, or shoes for long periods. Wearing dry clothing reduces moisture build-up, lowering the risk of fungal skin and nail infections.

5. Drink safe and clean water

Always consume filtered, boiled, or packaged drinking water. Contaminated water is a major source of bacterial infections that can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, and other digestive problems.

6. Eat freshly prepared food

Avoid food from unhygienic places, especially during the monsoon. Freshly cooked meals lower the chances of foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria.

7. Protect cuts and wounds

Even small cuts or scratches should be cleaned and covered with waterproof bandages. This prevents bacteria present in dirty water from entering the body.

8. Seek medical care early

Do not ignore persistent fever, unusual skin rashes, redness, or itching. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent infections from becoming severe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.