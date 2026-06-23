There has been a noticeable rise in respiratory illnesses across Mumbai, and parts of Maharashtra in recent weeks. Doctors have reported more cases of Covid-19, H1N1 (swine flu) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The increase has come at a time when the city is experiencing an unusual weather pattern, with the monsoon arriving later than expected. According to a report in TOI, the doctors in Mumbai said that Covid has made a comeback over the past week after H1N1 cases were reported for nearly a month.

Experts believe that the changing weather conditions, fluctuating temperatures and high humidity are creating an environment that allows several viruses to circulate at the same time. The TOI report also states that laboratories and hospitals in Mumbai have been detecting fresh Covid-19 and H1N1 cases daily, while doctors are also seeing patients affected by RSV and other influenza viruses.

BMC executive health officer Dr Daksha Shah said a couple of Covid cases have been reported, but "we believe these cases are mainly due to the ongoing weather change".

Dr Sanjay Mehta, pathologist at Breach Candy Hospital, said that his laboratory is detecting more than seven positive cases of either Covid or H1N1 every day. "The Covid cases started appearing a few days ago," he said.

Dr Hemant Thacker, senior physician said that he has admitted one Covid patient each at Breach Candy and Bhatia hospitals on Saturday. He added, "Patients are presenting with high fever and respiratory symptoms. We saw a lot of swine flu over the last month, but in the last seven to 10 days, Covid has also begun showing up."

Why Is Mumbai Seeing A Surge In Respiratory Infections?

The delayed onset of the monsoon appears to be one of the key reasons behind the surge in respiratory infections. Usually, a steady monsoon helps stabilise weather conditions. This year, however, Mumbai has experienced alternating periods of heat, humidity and rainfall. Such fluctuations can affect the body's immune response and make people more vulnerable to infections.

Another major factor is the simultaneous circulation of several viruses. Doctors say that while H1N1 cases had been dominating clinics for weeks, Covid-19 has made a comeback and RSV infections are also being detected. Since these viruses cause similar symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat and fatigue, people may not immediately realise which infection they have, increasing the chances of transmission within families and workplaces.

Understanding The Three Main Viruses

Covid-19

Even though the pandemic is over, Covid-19 has not disappeared completely. The virus continues to circulate at lower levels and can still cause infections, especially among older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Current cases in Mumbai are mostly mild, but doctors advise caution as vulnerable people can develop complications.

H1N1 (Swine Flu)

H1N1 is a type of influenza virus that often sees seasonal spikes. Symptoms include high fever, body ache, cough, chills and weakness. Doctors in Mumbai have reported a sustained increase in H1N1 cases, with some patients requiring hospitalisation because of severe respiratory symptoms.

RSV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, commonly affects children, older adults and those with weakened immunity. While it often causes mild cold-like symptoms, it can lead to serious lung infections such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia in high-risk groups. Doctors have observed a rise in RSV infections alongside Covid-19 and H1N1, which can be described as the "perfect storm" of respiratory illnesses.

Who Needs To Be Extra Careful?

People above 60 years of age, pregnant women, young children and individuals with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease should be cautious. Doctors say these groups are more likely to develop complications if infected.

Ways To Protect Yourself From These Infections

Maintain good hand hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitiser to reduce the spread of viruses.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitiser to reduce the spread of viruses. Wear a mask in crowded places: Masks can lower the risk of inhaling respiratory droplets, especially in hospitals, public transport and crowded indoor settings.

Masks can lower the risk of inhaling respiratory droplets, especially in hospitals, public transport and crowded indoor settings. Avoid close contact with sick people: Keeping distance from infected people can significantly reduce transmission.

Keeping distance from infected people can significantly reduce transmission. Stay home if you feel unwell: Resting at home prevents the infection from spreading to colleagues, classmates and family members.

Resting at home prevents the infection from spreading to colleagues, classmates and family members. Strengthen immunity: Eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated and get adequate sleep to help the immune system function effectively.

Eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated and get adequate sleep to help the immune system function effectively. Seek medical advice early: Persistent high fever, breathlessness or worsening symptoms should not be ignored, especially among elderly people and those with existing health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.