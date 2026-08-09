Hair ageing is one of those things that often gets noticed only when the texture starts changing. Hair that once felt smooth and easy to manage can slowly become drier, rougher, thinner or more frizzy. For some people, even the natural texture seems to change with age. And while genetics play a role, everyday hair care, nutrition and styling habits can also affect how your hair looks and feels over time.

Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich has spoken about hair ageing in an Instagram video. Sharing her own experience, she said that her hair was "so silky and straight" in her 20s but later became "dry, frizzy" and even curly at the back.

According to her, the reason is simple: hair ages too. Just like skin and the rest of the body, hair changes with time. The good part? She believes there are some habits you can build early to help maintain healthier hair as you age.

Here are the key points she shared:

1. Keep An Eye On Key Nutrients

Waraich suggests making sure your B12, vitamin D, calcium and ferritin levels are in a healthy range. These nutrients are linked to overall health and can be important when dealing with certain hair concerns. If you suspect a deficiency, testing and medical advice are better than taking supplements blindly.

2. Be Careful With Chemical Treatments

Keratin, cysteine, smoothing and rebonding may give you a temporary sleek finish, but repeated chemical treatments can put stress on the hair shaft. The dermatologist calls these treatments "the worst thing you can do to your hair" when it comes to long-term hair health.

3. Don't Skip Heat Protection

If you regularly use straighteners, curling irons or blow dryers, a heat protectant should be part of the routine. It can help reduce heat-related damage to the hair.

4. Get Enough Protein

Hair is largely made up of a protein called keratin. So, the expert says keeping your protein intake good is important for maintaining healthy hair.

5. Avoid Extreme Weight Changes

Rapid weight loss or weight gain can put stress on the body and may affect hair health. Her advice is to keep weight changes gradual and sustainable rather than chasing dramatic results.

The bigger takeaway? Hair care is not just about what you put on your strands. Nutrition, styling habits and how you treat your body can all matter as your hair changes with age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.