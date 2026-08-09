Indian meals can be comforting, flavourful and packed with nutrients, but not every plate offers the same nutritional value. From everyday staples to popular indulgences, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal puts some of the most-loved Indian meals to the test and ranks them from 1 to 10 based on how healthy and balanced they are.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she says, “Healthiest Indian meals are not trendy, imported, or expensive; they lie in the simple, balanced plate your nani has been serving for years, and it's still beating half the diets on Instagram.” Take a look at how your favourite Indian meals scored:

Here is the full transcript from the video as spoken by Nmami:

Roti Sabzi Dal with Curd

Ranking at number 1, the nutritionist shares that no imported superfood can compete with this classic Indian meal. “No detox, no drama, just the meal Indian households have been getting for generations.”

Moong Dal or Besan Chila with Dahi

Ranking at number 2, she shares, "High in protein, it keeps you full for long and costs way less than your weekend coffee.”

Sattu Paratha with Dahi

Sattu Paratha alongside Dahi takes the third position on the list. “It's way more weight management friendly than Aloo Paratha. Also, it's proof that nutrition does not need a PR team,” Agarwal shares.

Khichdi with Dahi

Ranking at number 4, the nutritionist says that this meal is like that “quiet kid that scores very well in the exams.”

Idli Sambar

Ranking this South Indian breakfast at number 5, she says, “It is filling and way more balanced than it gets credit for.”

Rajma Chawal with Sabzi

Agarwal ranks this comforting meal at number 6. Although she labels this as a “comfort food legend", she says, “Don't let the rice become the main character.”

Vegetable Pulao

Talking about vegetable pulao, the expert adds, “It is not a bad meal, but it nutritionally suffers from protein deficiency.”

Paneer gravy with Butter Naan

The nutritionist ranks the mouth-watering butter naan and paneer at number 8. She shares, “Paneer is trying to carry the team up, but Butter Naan keeps scoring down the goals.”

Aloo Paratha with Achar

She ranks this favourite North Indian meal at number 9. "While your taste buds are thriving, your protein is missing,” she says.

Chole Bhature

Ranking this iconic dish last on the list, Agarwal says chole bhature is not something you want to eat on a weight loss journey. “Save it for celebrations, not for Sundays,” she recommends.

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