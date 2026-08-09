Progesterone is a hormone that plays a crucial role in the menstrual cycle and in maintaining pregnancy. It is a crucial hormone produced by the ovaries after ovulation. Progesterone helps prepare the uterus for a potential implantation of a fertilised egg. If pregnancy occurs, progesterone supports the early stages of gestation; if not, its levels drop, leading to menstruation. When your body does not produce enough progesterone, estrogen becomes the dominant hormone, leading to a variety of physical and emotional symptoms.

Symptoms of low progesterone in women:

Low progesterone levels can lead to various symptoms, including:

1. Menstrual disruptions

Irregular or short cycles, heavy bleeding, and spotting before your period starts can be a sign of low progesterone levels.

2. Fertility issues

Low progesterone levels can cause difficulty conceiving and increase the risk of early miscarriage.

3. Mood changes

Women with low levels of progesterone may experience severe PMS, heightened anxiety, irritability, and depression.

4. Sleep disturbances

Insomnia or trouble staying asleep, particularly during the two weeks before menstruation, can be a sign of low levels.

5. Physical discomforts

Headaches or migraines, persistent fatigue, and painful breast tenderness.

6. Metabolic shifts

Low levels can also cause stubborn weight gain, abdominal bloating, and fluid retention.

Why women need healthy progesterone levels

Maintaining optimal progesterone levels is vital for overall systemic health, extending far beyond the reproductive system:

Supports pregnancy

It thickens the uterine lining to allow a fertilised egg to implant safely and maintains the womb throughout pregnancy.

Uterine protection

It balances estrogen to prevent the uterine lining from growing too thick, drastically reducing the risk of endometrial cancer.

Brain and mental health

It acts as a natural neurosteroid that promotes calming brain activity, lowering stress and stabilising mood.

Bone and heart protection

It works alongside estrogen to preserve bone density and support healthy cardiovascular function as women age.

What to do and when to see a doctor:

If you suspect you have low progesterone levels or are experiencing symptoms, consider the following steps:

1. Keep a journal of your menstrual cycles and any symptoms you experience.

2. Engage in a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management, which can help support hormone balance.

3. If symptoms persist or interfere with your daily life, it's important to see a doctor. They can perform tests to check hormone levels and recommend appropriate treatments, which may include lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments, or hormone therapy.

Don't hesitate to seek medical advice, especially if you're experiencing severe symptoms or if you're trying to conceive. Early intervention can help address hormonal imbalances effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.