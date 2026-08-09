Do you feel guilty while enjoying your morning coffee? If so, you don't need to anymore. For many years, coffee has had a bad reputation due to its effects on sleep, anxiety, and heart rhythms. However, when consumed in moderation and in the right form, coffee can offer impressive health benefits. Black coffee, in particular, is one of the healthiest options. Dr. Vartika Vishwani, an oncologist, revealed in an Instagram post that she drinks black coffee every day.

"As an oncologist, I drink black coffee daily. And here's why...Coffee drinkers may actually live longer as it benefits most of your organs, from your brain to your liver!" she wrote in an Instagram post. She further shared 6 impressive benefits of drinking coffee daily.

Oncologist shares benefits of drinking black coffee daily

1. Reduces overall risk of death

"A study of 171000 adults found that people drinking 1.5-3.5 cups of coffee a day had about a 30% lower risk of death compared with non-coffee drinkers," Dr. Vishwani wrote.

2. Reduces overall disease risk

The expert has highlighted that drinking black coffee can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases including heart disease, liver disease, type-2 diabetes and stroke.

"More than 200 meta-analyses suggest that drinking around 3-4 cups a day is associated with a lower risk of chronic health conditions," she mentioned.

3. Benefits the liver

Drinking black coffee is highly beneficial for the liver. Coffee's active plant compounds and antioxidants reduce inflammation, prevent scarring and lower the risk of chronic liver disease.

"Your liver loves coffee. Research consistently links coffee with a lower risk of fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, liver fibrosis and liver cancer," the expert adds.

4. Lowers the risk of type-2 diabetes

Dr. Vishwani has highlighted that studies suggest that every additional daily cup of coffee is associated with about a 6-7% lower risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

Active compounds like chlorogenic acid and polyphenols in coffee decrease inflammation, slow sugar absorption, and protect insulin-producing pancreatic cells.

5. May reduce the risk of certain cancers

"Research suggests that coffee may even reduce the risk of certain cancers. Research has linked coffee with a lower risk of liver cancer and endometrial cancer."

Additionally, "people with colorectal cancer who drank coffee had better survival in observational studies," the oncologist mentioned.

6. Good for your brain

Beyond its physical benefits, coffee may also have a protective effect on brain health. "Large studies consistently show that coffee drinkers have a lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease," she wrote.

Should everyone drink black coffee every day?

"No. Coffee is not a miracle drink. And it's not suitable for everyone," the expert warned. She further mentioned that individuals with uncontrolled anxiety, certain heart rhythm disorders or existing medical condition should always consult their doctor before adding black coffee to their diet.

To maximise the benefits of black coffee, it's generally recommended to consume about 3 to 4 cups per day, translating to roughly 300 to 400 milligrams of caffeine. However, individual tolerance to caffeine can vary, so it's important to listen to your body and adjust your intake based on how you feel.

"Stop feeling guilty about your morning coffee. If you already enjoy coffee...Current evidence suggests 2-4 cups a day. Just remember... Coffee cannot replace good sleep. Coffee cannot replace exercise. Coffee cannot replace a healthy diet," she concluded.

By focusing on quality and quantity, coffee drinkers can enjoy its benefits without the associated drawbacks often highlighted in earlier studies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.