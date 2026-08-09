If your stomach often feels heavy after meals, or you deal with bloating, gas or sluggish digestion, your everyday food combinations may be worth looking at. What you eat matters, but how you pair certain foods can also affect how your body handles them. Simple combinations can help you get more nutrients from your meals while also adding more fibre, healthy fats and other gut-friendly foods to your diet.

Instead of reaching for detox drinks or cutting out entire food groups, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a simple approach. In an Instagram post, she lists seven food combinations that may support digestion and nutrient absorption.

Here is a look at the combinations she recommends:

1. Buttermilk + roasted jeera

Batra suggests having buttermilk with roasted cumin after lunch. According to her post, this combination may help with digestion and post-meal heaviness.

2. Fruits + nuts and seeds

Pairing fruit with nuts or seeds adds healthy fats, fibre and protein to the meal. The nutritionist says this can help slow down sugar absorption and also support regular bowel movements.

3. Green leafy vegetables + extra virgin olive oil

Healthy fats can help the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins. Batra recommends adding extra virgin olive oil to leafy greens to make the most of their nutrients.

4. Sprouts + fresh lemon

This is one of the combinations she highlights for better iron absorption. Vitamin C from lemon can help the body absorb non-heme iron, which is the type of iron found in plant foods.

5. Dal + rice

A familiar combination in Indian homes, dal and rice provide complementary proteins. Together, they offer a good mix of essential amino acids.

6. Millets + ghee

Lovneet Batra pairs millets with ghee for their combination of fibre and fat. Millets can provide prebiotic fibre, while ghee adds fat to the meal.

7. Soaked sabja seeds + lemonade

Sabja seeds form a gel when soaked. The expert suggests having them with lemonade as a simple way to add fibre and support bowel regularity.

You do not always need complicated diet rules. Paying attention to everyday food combinations can be an easy way to make your meals more balanced and nutrient-friendly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.