The FIFA World Cup 2026 is currently in full swing across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Football fans are enjoying matches from the tournament's new format. The expanded competition has already given fans exciting moments, surprise results and intense battles as teams compete for places in the knockout rounds. While viewers focus on goals, saves and celebrations, many also notice a common habit among footballers: spitting on the pitch. It happens during almost every match and often raises questions among fans.

Some people believe players spit because they are tired, while others think it is simply a habit. In reality, there are several biological and physical reasons behind it. Sports scientists and medical experts say that exercise changes the body in ways that can make athletes feel the need to spit more often during intense activity.

Why Do Football Players Spit So Often?

Spitting is common in football because players spend long periods running, sprinting and breathing heavily. During intense exercise, athletes breathe more through their mouths than through their noses. This causes the mouth to dry out quickly.

As the mouth becomes dry, saliva becomes thicker and stickier. Many players find this uncomfortable, so they spit out the excess thick saliva rather than swallowing it. This helps them feel more comfortable and continue playing without distraction.

Footballers may also drink sports drinks during matches. These drinks often contain carbohydrates and sugars that can leave a residue in the mouth, making saliva feel heavier and thicker.

The Biology Behind Thick Saliva

When people exercise at high intensity, the body's nervous system becomes more active. This is often called the "fight-or-flight" response. During this state, saliva production changes.

Instead of producing large amounts of thin, watery saliva, the body creates saliva that contains more proteins and mucous. This makes it feel thicker inside the mouth. Since football players spend much of a match running at high intensity, they experience this effect repeatedly.

Cold weather can make the situation even more noticeable. Players often breathe through their mouths in cold conditions, which dries the mouth further and increases the urge to spit.

Does Spitting Improve Performance?

Spitting does not directly make a player faster, stronger or more skilled. However, it may provide a small comfort benefit.

Many athletes feel that removing thick saliva helps them breathe more comfortably. It can also reduce the sensation of having mucus or phlegm in the throat. When players feel more comfortable, they may find it easier to stay focused on the game.

The psychological effect is important as well. Athletes often develop routines that help them stay relaxed and confident during competition. For some footballers, spitting becomes part of that routine.

Are There Any Health Benefits?

The health benefits of spitting are limited, but there are a few reasons why athletes may prefer it during competition.

First, it can help remove excess mucous from the mouth and throat. This may create a cleaner feeling in the airways, especially during intense exercise.

Second, spitting may reduce discomfort caused by thick saliva. Swallowing large amounts of sticky saliva can sometimes feel unpleasant when a player is breathing heavily.

Third, it may help athletes avoid the feeling of a dry or coated mouth. Although spitting itself does not prevent dehydration, some players report that it makes them feel fresher during a match.

While spitting is generally harmless for the individual player, it is not considered a healthy habit in public settings. Saliva can carry germs, viruses and bacteria. For this reason, health authorities often discourage unnecessary spitting in public places. During the COVID-19 pandemic, football authorities even discussed stricter measures regarding spitting on the field because of concerns about disease transmission.

Although it may look strange to spectators, spitting is a natural response to the physical demands of football. Intense running, heavy breathing, dry mouths and thicker saliva all contribute to this behaviour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.