As the monsoon sweeps across India, it brings with it a refreshing change from the sweltering summer heat. However, this much-awaited season also introduces a host of challenges, particularly concerning the digestive system. The monsoon affects digestion primarily by increasing food and water contamination through high humidity. While there is no definitive scientific evidence that the rain itself slows down your digestive tract, the unique environmental factors of the season significantly increase your risk of gastrointestinal issues.

Why digestion suffers during the monsoon

Rapid bacterial growth: The warm, humid air acts as a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and fungi, causing food to spoil much faster.

The warm, humid air acts as a perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and fungi, causing food to spoil much faster. Water contamination: Heavy rainfall and waterlogging frequently cause sewage to mix with clean water lines, leading to a surge in waterborne pathogens.

Heavy rainfall and waterlogging frequently cause sewage to mix with clean water lines, leading to a surge in waterborne pathogens. Sluggish metabolism: Sudden drops in temperature and reduced physical activity due to being indoors can leave you feeling heavy, bloated, or constipated.

Sudden drops in temperature and reduced physical activity due to being indoors can leave you feeling heavy, bloated, or constipated. Cravings for oily food: Increased cravings for heavy, oily, and fried street foods strain a digestive system that may already be compromised by seasonal changes.

During this period, it's essential to pay attention to your diet and include soothing remedies that can help alleviate discomfort. One of the simplest yet effective solutions lies in the age-old tradition of herbal teas.

Soothing teas for healthy digestion during monsoon

Incorporating warm, soothing teas can be a comforting approach.

1. Ginger tea

Ginger tea is a highly regarded remedy for digestive issues. With its warming properties, ginger stimulates digestion and helps alleviate gas and bloating. Simply boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water, strain, and add honey and lemon for added flavour and health benefits. Drinking ginger tea in the morning can be an excellent way to kickstart your digestion for the day.

2. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea is known for its soothing properties, particularly for digestive distress. The menthol in peppermint helps relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, relieving symptoms of indigestion and gas. Brew a cup of peppermint tea after meals to aid digestion and enjoy the refreshing flavour it brings, especially in the monsoon when a warm cup feels comforting.

3. Fennel tea

Fennel seeds are frequently used for their digestive properties. Fennel tea can help reduce bloating and improve gut motility. To prepare, boil a teaspoon of crushed fennel seeds in water, steep, and then strain. Drinking fennel tea can not only soothe your stomach but also freshen your breath, making it a perfect post-meal beverage.

4. Chamomile tea

Often touted as a calming tea, chamomile tea also promotes digestion by helping to relax the digestive muscles. This can ease stomach cramps and support overall digestive function. Enjoy a warm cup of chamomile tea in the evening to wind down after a long day, benefiting both your digestion and your sleep.

5. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon is another spice that can work wonders for digestion. It boasts anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help soothe the stomach. To make cinnamon tea, boil a stick of cinnamon in water, add honey for taste, and enjoy. This tea not only helps with digestion but also adds warmth during the cool monsoon nights.

6. Tulsi tea

In India, Tulsi (holy basil) is revered for its health benefits. It has digestive, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant properties. Making tulsi tea involves boiling fresh leaves in water and straining it. This refreshing beverage can be a great way to boost your immunity while soothing your digestive issues.

Herbal teas provide not just comfort and warmth but also an array of health benefits that can enhance digestive wellness. However, if symptoms persist, do not rely on home remedies solely. Seek medical help timely for further investigation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.