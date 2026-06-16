Acid reflux is commonly associated with symptoms such as heartburn and indigestion, but many people are unaware that it can also affect the throat. Experts say repeated acid reflux can irritate the tissues of the throat and voice box, leading to symptoms that are often mistaken for allergies, infections, or a lingering cold. According to Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, acid reflux occurs when stomach contents flow backward into the oesophagus. "Acid reflux happens when stomach acid leaks back into the oesophagus, and the common triggers include fatty foods, spicy foods, caffeine, alcohol and poor lifestyle habits," he explains.

How Does Acid Reflux Affect The Throat?

Normally, a muscular valve called the lower oesophageal sphincter prevents stomach acid from moving upward. When this valve becomes weak or relaxes inappropriately, acid can travel back into the oesophagus and sometimes reach the throat and voice box. This condition is often referred to as laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) or "silent reflux" because many people do not experience classic heartburn symptoms. When stomach acid repeatedly irritates the throat, it can cause inflammation and discomfort.

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Symptoms To Watch For

Acid reflux affecting the throat may cause:

Persistent sore throat Hoarseness or voice changes Frequent throat clearing A sensation of a lump in the throat Chronic cough Difficulty swallowing Excess mucus in the throat Bad breath

Some people may experience these symptoms even without noticeable heartburn.

Potential Risks Of Untreated Acid Reflux

Occasional reflux is common and usually harmless. However, frequent or untreated reflux can lead to complications. Repeated exposure to stomach acid may cause:

Chronic inflammation of the throat

Damage to the vocal cords

Oesophagitis (inflammation of the oesophagus)

Difficulty swallowing

Oesophageal ulcers

Narrowing of the oesophagus due to scarring

In severe and long-standing cases, chronic acid reflux may increase the risk of a condition called Barrett's oesophagus, which is associated with a higher risk of oesophageal cancer.

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Common Triggers

Several factors can increase the likelihood of acid reflux, including:

Fatty or fried foods Spicy meals Excess caffeine Alcohol consumption Smoking Overeating Obesity Eating late at night Lying down immediately after meals

Stress and lack of physical activity may also worsen symptoms in some individuals.

How To Prevent Acid Reflux

Doctors recommend several lifestyle measures that can help reduce reflux episodes:

Maintain A Healthy Weight

Excess abdominal weight can increase pressure on the stomach and promote reflux.

Avoid Trigger Foods

Identify and limit foods that worsen your symptoms, such as spicy, fatty, or highly processed foods.

Eat Smaller Meals

Large meals can increase pressure on the stomach and trigger reflux.

Don't Lie Down After Eating

Wait at least two to three hours after meals before lying down or going to bed.

Limit Alcohol And Caffeine

Both can relax the valve between the stomach and oesophagus.

Quit Smoking

Smoking can weaken the lower oesophageal sphincter and worsen reflux.

Elevate The Head Of Your Bed

Raising the head end of the bed may help reduce nighttime reflux symptoms.

Treatment Options

For mild symptoms, lifestyle changes are often enough to provide relief. If symptoms persist, doctors may recommend medications such as:

Antacids

H2 receptor blockers

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)

The choice of treatment depends on the severity and frequency of symptoms.

When To See A Doctor

Medical attention should be sought if you experience:

Frequent reflux symptoms

Difficulty swallowing

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent throat symptoms

Chest pain

Blood in vomit or stools

Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent complications and improve quality of life. Acid reflux does not just affect the stomach and oesophagus. In many cases, it can also irritate the throat, leading to symptoms such as hoarseness, chronic cough, throat clearing, and persistent soreness. Identifying triggers, making healthy lifestyle changes, and seeking timely medical advice can help control symptoms and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.