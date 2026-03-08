Doctor Shares 8 Early Signs Of Chronic Inflammation In Your Body That You Should Keep A Watch On

Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury, infection or stress. In many cases, it also helps the body heal and protect itself. However, when inflammation becomes persistent or goes unnoticed, it may contribute to various health problems. Your body often gives subtle signals when inflammation is present. Dr Vishakha explains how to recognise these early signs to address the issue effectively.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Your body has been trying to warn you… but you called it 'normal.' Feeling tired all the time? Bloating after simple meals? Brain fog during the day? Frequent headaches? Skin suddenly acting up? Most people treat these as small, unrelated issues. But very often, they are early signals of chronic inflammation. And inflammation doesn't just affect how you feel today, it quietly drives many long-term diseases."

Common Signs That Your Body May Have Inflammation

1. Constant fatigue

Feeling tired all the time, especially when you have had adequate sleep, is a classic sign of chronic inflammation. When the immune system remains active for too long, it drains all your energy and affects your sleep quality, resulting in a constant state of exhaustion.

2. Achy joints and stiffness

When a joint is inflamed, the body sends extra blood and inflammatory cells to the area. During periods of inactivity like sleeping, this excess fluid thickens and makes the joint feel tight and difficult to move.

3. Bloating and gut issues

This is one of the core indicators of gut inflammation. It often occurs when inflammation causes food and gas to move more slowly through the digestive tract.

4. Skin flare-ups

Skin flare-ups like rashes, redness, and breakouts are the visible results of your immune system responding to internal or external irritants.

5. Recurring headaches and migraine

Recurring headaches and migraines are often linked to neuroinflammation, a specific type of inflammation affecting the brain and nervous system. It occurs in response to nerve activity rather than an external injury

6. Slow healing of cuts and infections

When your body is in a state of chronic inflammation, its ability to repair wounds becomes compromised because the immune system is distracted or overtaxed. White blood cells become slower to migrate to the wound site.

7. Dark patches on skin

Dark patches on the skin are often a direct result of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), a process where your skin's pigment-producing cells overreact to an injury or chronic irritation. This condition creates dark and velvety patches on your skin, typically in folds like the neck, armpits or groin.

8. Brain fog/mood swings

Both brain fog and mood swings are hallmark signs of neuroinflammation. It occurs when inflammatory markers cross the blood-brain barrier and disrupt how your neurons communicate.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.