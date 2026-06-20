In what appears to be a suspected case of food poisoning, around 80 people had to be hospitalised in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi after eating street food from a roadside stall. All the patients are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable.

Talking to IANS, Vinayak Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of Shanti Nagar police station, said: "After 6 p.m. on June 17, people ate shawarma and pizza from a popular food stall named 'Famous Shawarma' in Khandupada. The next morning, they began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain."

He mentioned that even after seeking treatment at hospitals, their condition did not improve. As a result, the affected people started getting admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital since Thursday evening.

"As soon as the police station received information, officers visited IGM Hospital and spoke with the patients from where we got to know that those people had eaten from that particular food stall and even took packets home," he added.

The police official added that 24 more patients were admitted late Thursday night at the IGM hospital.

Madhuri Panhare, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at IGM Hospital, added that currently 80 such patients are admitted at the hospital.

"The patients include both men and women and among the 80, eight children have been admitted to the pediatric ward so far," she told IANS.

She added: "One or two days back, they had eaten some food items from a particular shop in Bhiwandi like shawarma, pizza and faluda. All of them have almost similar symptoms like that of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea. Though, some of them have fever."

Panhare also said that all the patients have been administered injections and IV drips.

"Antibiotics and other necessary medicines are also been given. All the patients are stable, no one is critical," she added.

The CMO added that the vomit and stool samples of some of the patients have been sent for lab testing.

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