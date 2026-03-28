Fever Is Just A Symptom: Indian Study Shows 1 In 3 Fever Patients Have Serious Underlying Infections

A recent study revealed new insights on India's fever burden. It found that nearly one in three individuals who opted for comprehensive fever testing were diagnosed with a serious infection, including dengue, typhoid, malaria, chikungunya, or leptospirosis. The analysis included more than one lakh (108,324) individuals who underwent comprehensive Fever Package testing across PAN India. The survey was conducted by Thyrocare Technologies Limited, a healthcare diagnostics company, and included testing data collected between 2023 and 2025.

Most people think brush off fever as "Just viral," "Wait it out," or "Rest and basic medication." However, diagnostic data from 2023 to 2025 tells a far more alarming story. What you might think to be ordinary fever could be infections that required medical intervention, from dengue and malaria to typhoid and other illnesses. These numbers tell a deeper cultural habit; to self-diagnose, self-medicate, and wait.

Rahul Guha, MD & CEO of Thyrocare, said, "Recognising fever as a critical signal empowers patients and clinicians alike to act decisively. It shifts care from reactive treatment to timely and informed intervention. Ultimately, early evaluation, supported by data-driven insights, remains one of the most effective ways to navigate India's evolving and unpredictable infectious disease landscape."

Serious Infections Among Patients

According to the new report, typhoid emerged as the most commonly detected infection, identified in nearly one in five patients (18.1%), followed by dengue in about one in seven (14.4%). Malaria, chikungunya and leptospirosis were also recorded across the testing population, further contributing to the overall infectious disease burden.

These findings indicate that a substantial proportion of fever cases are not vague or self-limiting but have clearly identifiable infectious causes. The data also highlights the presence of multiple infections in a notable proportion of patients. Nearly 10% of infection-positive individuals were diagnosed with co-infections, most commonly a combination of dengue and typhoid. Because these illnesses can present with similar early symptoms but require different treatment approaches, co-infections can complicate diagnosis and delay appropriate care if not identified early.

Dr Preet Kaur, Chief Scientific Officer, Thyrocare, said, "Data from 2023 to 2025 shows that a significant number of patients carry serious infections, sometimes more than one at a time, revealing patterns that simple assumptions cannot capture. Beyond the visible rise in temperature, laboratory markers highlight hidden stress on organs, from drops in platelet counts to elevated liver enzymes, underscoring that fever is a systemic signal, not an isolated event."

Changing Infection Patterns

The study also tracks changes in infection trends between 2023 and 2025. Dengue positivity declined significantly over the three-year period, while malaria increased despite its lower overall base. Typhoid and chikungunya increased in 2024 before easing in 2025. However, it was present across the testing population.

The survey also found that geographic variation played a crucial role. Transmission levels differed across regions and some areas consistently reported high positivity rates than others. At the same time, most regions showed a gradual decline in dengue and typhoid transmission over the three-year period. This indicates an overall reduction in transmission levels in several parts of the country.

Fever Is A Sign Of Physiological Stress

Findings show that fever is associated with measurable systemic impact, affecting key physiological markers such as platelet counts and liver function.

Low platelet levels (thrombocytopenia) were observed in 27% of fever patients, nearly double the 15% seen in non-fever cases. The difference was particularly pronounced in malaria-positive patients, where nearly 8 in 10 experienced a platelet drop, compared to a very small proportion among malaria-negative individuals. Dengue-positive patients also showed significant platelet reductions, with 37% affected compared to 15% in dengue-negative cases.

Liver enzyme abnormalities were also widely observed. More than half of all fever patients (56%) showed elevated SGOT levels and 37% had elevated SGPT, both higher than levels seen among non-fever individuals (42% and 26%, respectively). Infection-specific comparisons showed marked liver stress across multiple diseases, including dengue, malaria and leptospirosis.

These findings indicate that infectious fevers are often associated with measurable organ stress, highlighting that fever can reflect broader physiological involvement beyond the presence of infection alone.

Gender Divide

Gender-based differences were also observed across infections. Overall fever positivity was slightly higher among females (32% compared to 29%), largely driven by higher typhoid detection (21% vs 15%). In contrast, malaria affected men more than twice as often as women (1.1% vs 0.5%).

Seasonal Divide

Seasonal patterns were also clearly visible across infections. Dengue positivity rises through the year and typically peaks around October.

Typhoid positivity has steadily fallen from 2023 to its lowest in 2025. Despite a mild monsoon spike each year, 2025 remains consistently lower overall.

Chikungunya positivity rose gradually from lower, volatile levels in 2023, peaked sharply in 2024, and moderated to a softer trend in 2025.

Malaria positivity remains relatively low overall but increases during the monsoon months, with transmission peaking between May and September. Over the three-year period, malaria positivity rose from 0.5% to 1.1%, indicating a gradual increase despite its lower overall base.

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