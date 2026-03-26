9 Of Family Among 10 Fall Ill After Eating Momos In Noida

At least 10 people, nine of them from one family, fell ill after allegedly consuming momos from a nearby shop in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Thursday.

The affected persons complained of stomach ache, fever and vomiting and were admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dadri on Wednesday evening.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar said all the patients were discharged after treatment and showed symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

"There were 10 persons admitted at CHC, Dadri. They were discharged after treatment. They had symptoms of food poisoning after eating momos," he said.

According to officials, nine of the affected persons belonged to one family.

A local resident, Mohammad Arif, said his family members had purchased momos from a nearby shop after which they started feeling unwell.

"After eating the momos, they developed fever, stomach ache and vomiting," he said, adding that nine members of his family were hospitalised.

Food Safety Department official Sarvesh Mishra said samples from the shop owner's premises have been collected and sent for laboratory testing. "Further action will be taken based on the test reports," he said.

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