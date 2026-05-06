Held Hostage By Ex-Girlfriend And Husband, Noida Man Jumps Off 3rd Floor, Dies

A late-night visit meant to resolve personal disputes ended in tragedy in Noida, where a man died after allegedly jumping from the third floor of a house along with his female friend.

The incident took place in Chaura Raghunathpur village of Noida Sector-24.

Police have arrested the man's former girlfriend, Chanchal Rana, and her husband, Hitesh Rana, following allegations that the two assaulted and locked up the couple before they jumped.

Why Did The Couple Visit The House

According to police, the man had gone to the house along with a female friend to apologise to Hitesh Rana.

Police said the man had remained in contact with Chanchal Rana even after her marriage, which led to tension within the household.

During the meeting, an argument broke out, and Hitesh Rana, allegedly acting along with his wife, assaulted both visitors.

Police said the pair were allegedly beaten with a hockey stick and later locked inside a third-floor room.

During questioning, Hitesh Rana allegedly admitted that he attacked them after learning about the continued contact between the man and his wife.

Officials said the man and the woman jumped from the third floor at around 3 am.

Police suspect they attempted to escape after being confined inside the room and fearing further violence.

The man suffered critical injuries and later died. The woman sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

Police said inconsistencies in the initial accounts raised suspicion, following which both Chanchal Rana and Hitesh Rana were questioned in detail.

The two have now been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)