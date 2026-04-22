In Noida Workers' Protest Probe, An 'X Storm' Social Media Group In Focus

A social media group, 'X Storm' - created by the alleged mastermind behind the workers' protest in Noida last week - has emerged as a key element in the probe, with the police saying that social platforms were used in a "planned and deliberate" way to trigger unrest.

The group was created by Aditya Anand, who has been arrested, to share provocative videos, the investigation showed. The group had around 274 members, and its purpose was to make videos viral quickly on X, officials said.

According to the investigation, the protesters were added to WhatsApp groups via QR codes late at night on April 9, and messages were sent across different labour unions. Officials found multiple such groups on the messaging platform with different names, of which one was named 'Workers' Movement'.

Inflammatory, inciting content and messages were circulated in the groups to intensify the protests, officials said.

The protests - triggered by the Haryana government's decision to hike the minimum pay - quickly snowballed into a day of chaos, with over 40,000 factory workers facing off against security officials, key roads choked with traffic, and heightened security. The demonstrations were triggered by the Haryana government's decision to hike the minimum pay. They took a violent turn when the protesters set vehicles and properties on fire, and threw stones during an altercation with the police in Noida's Phase-2 and Sector 63.

On April 13, when the situation was being brought under control, misinformation was again spread through two X accounts, officials said, adding that the workers at the protest site were seen watching the posts. A case was registered the same day at Sector 20 Police Station.

At least 62 people were arrested, and 13 cases have been filed. Among the arrested people, nine were involved in arson and in attacking police. According to the police, most of the people who have been identified are not labourers and are "outsiders".

A possible Pakistani link is also under the probe, as two X accounts used during the violence were being operated from Pakistan. A VPN was used to hide the identities, officials said, adding that they were active for the last three months.

Cops believe there may be a larger attempt to disturb industrial areas using social media networks. A database may have been used to target workers and provoke them online, they added.