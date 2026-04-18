Main Suspect In Noida Workers' Protest Arrested From Tamil Nadu: Police

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force have jointly arrested the main accused in the violent workers' protest in Noida, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Aditya Anand, was apprehended from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and had been on run since the incident.

Police said Anand was the alleged mastermind behind the violent protests that took place during a labour movement in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area.

A case had been registered against him at the Phase-2 police station, and a non-bailable warrant had also been issued by a local court for his arrest.

According to officials, Anand was involved in orchestrating provocative activities and inciting violence during labour sit-ins and demonstrations in the district.

Police teams had been conducting raids across multiple states to trace him before finally arresting him in Tamil Nadu.

Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway, police added.

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