Pay Hike Demand, 300 Arrests, Pak Link Under Probe: The Violent Noida Protest

What began as a protest over wages in Noida on Monday quickly snowballed into a day of chaos, with over 40,000 factory workers facing off against security officials, key roads choked with traffic, heightened security, and a sense of unease at some entry points. The protest across 80 locations in the city - triggered by the Haryana government's decision to hike the minimum pay - took a violent turn when the protesters set vehicles and properties on fire, and threw stones during an altercation with the police in Noida's Phase-2 and Sector 63.

Protesters set vehicles on fire in Noida

Photo Credit: PTI

By evening, over 300 protesters were preemptively arrested for arson and vandalism, while more than 100 were detained for questioning. According to officials, the protesters are being identified through CCTV footage from factories, and further action may be taken against additional people.

Photo Credit: ANI

Cops said that some "outsiders" attempted to incite the unrest in Noida after workers had dispersed peacefully.

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said.

Pak link under probe

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said a possible Pakistani link is under probe in the Noida unrest - in the wake of recent terror-related arrests in the region.

Calling the protest a "planned conspiracy", the minister said, "The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter."

The minister also claimed the unrest could have been aimed at disrupting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Muzaffarnagar earlier in the day, alleging that "anti-national forces" were attempting to create instability in the state.

"People should not fall prey to any misleading information or provocation and must maintain peace. Chaos and aggressive protests are not a solution to any problem. The government is ready to listen to every concern of the workers," he added.

Why did the workers protest?

As the Haryana government raised minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly-skilled workers by 35 per cent, those in Noida questioned why they must work for less pay. According to the factory workers, the companies they work for are not paying them as per the minimum wages laid down by the central government.

The low wages and poor working conditions forced them to hit the streets, they said.

Photo Credit: ANI

A protester said that despite working 12-hour shifts, workers earn between Rs 11,000 and Rs 15,000, making it difficult to sustain a household. Another alleged that irregularities in wage payments, saying workers are often made to sign for double shifts while being paid for a single duty.

"Everything is becoming expensive, but our salaries remain around Rs 11,000-12,000. They should be increased to at least Rs 20,000-25,000," a protester said.

The situation in Noida was brought fully under control with minimal use of force, officials said on Monday night. However, heavy security has been deployed, and all the sensitive areas are being continuously monitored.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to provide an interim wage increase of up to 21 per cent, effective April 1. The interim rates fixed by the government in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have now been increased to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,868 for skilled workers.

Political reactions

Yogi Adityanath, while addressing in Muzaffarnagar, appealed to the protesting workers to maintain peace and cautioned them against elements trying to incite unrest. He also highlighted the government's efforts to implement measures ensuring minimum honorarium and social security.

"Uttar Pradesh is progressing steadily, but some people are conspiring against this growth. I appeal to all the personnel employed in industrial units, as well as to the workers working with them, to recall how this 'double-engine' government stood by your side, something which you witnessed firsthand during the Covid-19 period," he said.

"The government stands firmly with the workers and will provide security to the entrepreneur while simultaneously offering protection to every single worker," Adityanath added while urging industrialists to maintain dialogue with employees.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP over the protests, alleging that the unrest was a result of the government's "one-sided policies" favouring industrialists at the cost of labourers. "We resolve issues through dialogue with each other. The BJP appears to be aligned with industrialists, and by setting up what is being referred to as an 'ATM for industrialists' in Noida, the result has been the neglect of workers," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)