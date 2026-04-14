Noida Factory Workers Throw Stones At Cops, Day After Violent Protests

A number of factory workers in Noida, a suburb of Delhi, demanding an increase in wages threw stones at cops, a day after violent protests led to massive traffic jams at multiple locations in Noida and adjoining areas.

A high-level committee, formed in the wake of Monday's violence, increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. The decision follows consultations with employers' bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a "balanced and practical" outcome.

According to Noida District Magistrate's office, for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim wages have been increased from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690 monthly; from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers. Interim rates are effective from April 1.

In districts with municipal corporations, the monthly wages for unskilled workers have been increased to Rs 13,006, for semi-skilled workers to Rs 14,306 and for skilled workers to Rs 16,025.

In other districts, the wages have been increased to Rs 12,356, Rs 13,591 and Rs 15,224 for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, respectively, according to the DM's office.

A police statement noted that around 40,000 to 45,000 workers from various sectors gathered at over 80 locations across Noida on Monday, resulting in disruptions and law-and-order issues in parts of the district.

"Outsiders" attempted to incite unrest in Noida after workers had dispersed peacefully, and several such elements have been detained and seven FIRs registered in connection with the violence, police said on Monday.

Authorities emphasised that police prioritised public safety and maintained law and order by using the minimum necessary force. Sensitive areas remain under close surveillance, and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the disturbances for strict legal action.

Police said they exercised restraint and patience while handling the situation at multiple locations, even as unruly elements formed groups and repeatedly disrupted traffic and public order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured support to the worker community and said Uttar Pradesh was progressing steadily, but "some people were conspiring to obstruct its growth".

UP Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar had termed the violence during workers' protests in Noida a "well-planned conspiracy" and said a possible Pakistan link was also being probed in the wake of recent terror-related arrests in the region.

"The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter," Rajbhar said in a statement Monday night.