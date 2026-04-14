'Failed State' vs 'Pak Conspiracy': Noida Workers' Protest Trigger Political Row

Violence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida - over 40,000 factory workers upset by poor wages and working conditions clashed with police in 80 locations across the city this week - has kicked up the expected political row, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress leading the charge.

The political fallout of the Noida workers' protest could be particularly significant given UP is scheduled to hold local polls in May-June this year and a full Assembly election in May 2027.

UP is widely seen as a bastion of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party; the BJP dominated the 2017 and 2022 state elections, winning 39.67 and 41.2 per cent of the popular vote in each cycle.

But the Noida protests offer the opposition an opportunity to test that dominance running up to next year's election, and Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress have acted.

Akhilesh Yadav said the state 'knew about the protests... but allowed it to happen', while Rahul Gandhi posted an impassioned plea on X, denouncing the agitation as " the final cry of this country's workers - whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading".

But the state has said a 'pre-planned conspiracy' was to blame for the violence, which included acts of arson, stones being thrown at police, and traffic snarls and security issues. Noida police chief Laxmi Singh pointed to protest-specific WhatsApp groups and allegedly inflammatory messages being shared on these to underscore the authorities' 'criminal conspiracy' claim.

And there have also been claims of a Pakistan link to the protests.

What opposition said

"What happened in Noida happened because of the failure of this government," Akhilesh Yadav said, "The government knew about it... and, despite that, allowed it to happen."

"If this is a conspiracy, then the Chief Minister and the BJP are responsible," he declared.

The Samajwadi Party leader made a prediction for the next election, stating, "The BJP is going to be removed in 2027. And we will all work together to establish the rule of social justice."

Rahul Gandhi offered a tranche of data to back his criticism, pointing out the average factory worker's monthly salary - Rs 12,000 - is wholly inadequate amid the day's cost-of-living crisis.

A worker in Noida earns a monthly salary of Rs 12,000; rent costs Rs4,000 - 7,000. By the time he gets a Rs 300 annual raise, the landlord hikes the rent by Rs 500 a year. Until the salary catches up, this runaway inflation chokes life out of him, drowns him in the depths of debt - that's the truth of 'Developed India'," Gandhi raged in Hindi.

कल नोएडा की सड़कों पर जो हुआ, वो इस देश के श्रमिकों की आख़िरी चीख़ थी - जिसकी हर आवाज़ को अनसुना किया गया, जो मांगते-मांगते थक गया।



नोएडा में काम करने वाले एक मज़दूर की ₹12,000 महीने की तनख्वाह,₹4,000-7,000 किराया। जब तक ₹300 की सालाना बढ़ोतरी मिलती है, मकान मालिक ₹500… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026

The Congress leader also pointed to the impact of a world in turmoil due to the US war on Iran, Russia's war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical flashpoints, and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the economy.

"This isn't just about Noida. And it's not just about India either. Fuel prices are skyrocketing worldwide - the supply chain has snapped due to war in West Asia. But America's tariff wars, global inflation, the breaking supply chains - the burden hasn't fallen on Modi ji's 'friendly' industrialists. The hardest hit is the daily-wage worker who eats only when he earns."

The Congress' Ajay Rai, meanwhile, accused the BJP of having 'failed' the people of UP.

Noida factory workers protest over poor pay. Photo: ANI

"The government is stuck on this issue (of fair wages and jobs) ... that is why these people are talking. This government has failed... is doing injustice to the people."

Rai also slammed the police for firing tear gas at protesting workers.

"We condemn the government. Those who have been put in jail should be released."

What the UP government said

The state's labour minister, Anil Rajbhar, has claimed a conspiracy with links to 'handlers in Pakistan' is to blame for workers in Noida agitating for fair pay.

"The incident in Noida seems to be part of a larger, deep-seated conspiracy. The government, under the Prime Minister's guidance, is committed to maintaining the industrial atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh and appeals to workers not to be swayed by anarchy or violence," he said.

READ | Pay Hike Demand, 300 Arrests, Pak Link: The Violent Noida Protest

The Chief Minister offered similar warnings. "Beware," he said, "of people who create industrial unrest. I appeal to all entrepreneurs to establish direct dialogue with workers. Our government stands with the workers. It will provide security to entrepreneurs and protection to workers."

What the police said

The violence is part of a 'planned conspiracy', according to the cops.

Authorities have arrested over 300 people so far, including six linked to acts of arson.

NDTV SPECIAL | QR Codes, WhatsApp Groups: How Noida Protests Were Planned

Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said the evidence so far "... suggests a systematic, organised gang operating behind the scenes", and said they may have received foreign funds.

The protests were hijacked by 'ultra-leftists' who incited the workers and staged aggressive demonstrations, the police said, accusing these 'ultras' of having attacked the cops and damaged government vehicles.

UP's 21% pay hike

The UP government announced an interim hike in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers.

It, however, rejected claims the minimum pay had been raised to Rs 20,000 per month and that employers had ignored this order. As a part of the interim measure, rates fixed by the government in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad increased to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,868 for skilled workers - effective April 1.

According to the state , the process of revising the minimum wage is underway at the national level.