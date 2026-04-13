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Noida:

Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida today. According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to protest for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, turned violent as some of the protestestors allegedly vandalised property, threw stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Heavy police deployment has been made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to take strict action against anti-social elements trying to instigate workers.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Noida Factory Workers' Protest:

Apr 13, 2026 11:12 (IST)
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Visuals show protesting workers vandalising a police van and other vehicles at Phase 2 of Noida, where several factories are located. 

The workers are protesting in demand of a salary hike and other benefits. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward situation. 

Apr 13, 2026 11:07 (IST)
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Cars Burnt, Stones Thrown As Noida Workers Protest For Better Pay

A massive protest by factory workers in Noida has turned violent, with agitators vandalising vehicles and throwing stones as police try to bring the situation under control. Read more

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