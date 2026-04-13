Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida today. According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to protest for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, turned violent as some of the protestestors allegedly vandalised property, threw stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Heavy police deployment has been made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to take strict action against anti-social elements trying to instigate workers.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Noida Factory Workers' Protest: