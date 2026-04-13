Cars Burnt, Roads Blocked: Haryana Move Sparks Noida Workers' Protest

A massive protest by factory workers in Noida has turned violent, with agitators vandalising vehicles and throwing stones as police try to bring the situation under control. Visuals show protesting workers vandalising a police van and other vehicles at Phase 2 of Noida, where several factories are located. The workers are protesting in demand of a salary hike and other benefits. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot to prevent any untoward situation. The protests have also led to traffic congestion on key roads in Noida on a Monday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said workers must get their due and industries must follow labour laws. He, however, directed authorities to take strict action against anti-social elements trying to instigate workers.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Vehicles and properties vandalised and stones pelted in Phase 2 of Noida where a large number of employees of a company gathered in protest over their demands for a salary increment. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control.… pic.twitter.com/1B0axJZSBN — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

Over the past few days, the factory workers have been protesting in demand of a wage hike and better working conditions. The protests began after the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, raising it from Rs 11,274 per month to Rs 15,220. Workers in Noida are now demanding that the Uttar Pradesh government hike the minimum wages, arguing that their contemporaries in Haryana are getting paid more for the same job. The workers are also raising unsafe workplaces, lack of weekly offs and absence of grievance redressal mechanisms.

Noida police have said top officers have been rushed to the protest site and all developments are being closely monitored. Police said they are speaking to the workers and urging restraint. They said it was using minimal force to keep the situation under control and appealed to people not to listen to rumours.

Chief Minister Adityanath has said every worker should get a respectable salary, a safe working environment and basic facilities. He called on industrial units to follow labour laws and address the issues raised by workers. The state labour department has been asked to hold talks with local authorities and industrial units. "Those creating nuisance in the name of workers must face strict action and security must be beefed up in industrial areas," the Chief Minister said, claiming that people must be careful of a "conspiracy to revive almost-dead Naxalism".