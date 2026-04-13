Traffic Nightmare Across Noida, Commuters Stuck For Hours Amid Workers' Protests

Several parts of Noida have been hit by severe traffic congestion after factory workers staged protests demanding higher wages and raising other concerns. Long queues and bumper-to-bumper traffic were reported across key routes, with commuters saying they were stranded for over an hour. Some said it took more than an hour to cross the Film City-Mayamaya stretch - a distance of under four kilometres.

Traffic police said personnel had been deployed at affected locations, with diversions put in place to ease the flow.

Congestion was reported in Sector 62, Phase 2 and along the DND Flyway, with office-goers calling for urgent intervention.

"Workers agitation has blocked the traffic on DND. Entry of Noida from last 2 hours. May help to regularise the traffic. General public is harassed. Thousands of people are stuck," one user said on X.

"Entire stretch of Noida 62 towards sector 51 has been in traffic. No traffic police available and not sure why such huge traffic jam. Need quick support to decongest this route, we are office goers people," said another user tagging Uttar Pradesh Police.

Some commuters urged others to avoid affected routes and take diversions.

The protest, which began early in Noida Phase 2, disrupted traffic on major arterial roads linking Delhi and Noida, including National Highway 9, during peak office hours.

Authorities said the situation escalated when some protesters allegedly vandalised vehicles and property and pelted stones during a confrontation with police. A car was also set on fire.

News agency PTI quoted a police source as saying that members of a labour union from Uttar Pradesh had gathered near the border area, blocking parts of the road and slowing traffic.

"Personnel from the Delhi Police and Noida Police were deployed to manage the situation and divert traffic, but the heavy volume of vehicles compounded the chaos," the source said.

Some social media users also linked the congestion to preparations at Dalit Memorial ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.