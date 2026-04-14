UP's 21% Pay Hike Amid Noida Workers Protest, And Rs 20,000 Clarification

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced an interim hike in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers, a day after workers' protests in Noida turned violent. The state government, however, has rejected claims that the minimum pay has been raised to Rs 20,000 per month, and employers are not following this direction.

The state government has said in a statement that the process of revising the minimum wage is underway at the national level under the Labour Codes. "The objective of this initiative is to ensure that workers across the country are provided with a uniform baseline minimum wage to ensure just and fair remuneration," it said. The state government is also holding consultations with all stakeholders in this regard, the statement added.

"Currently, the industry is facing global and economic challenges. The prices of raw materials for industries have increased, and exports have declined. Furthermore, the problems and demands raised by workers are relevant, important, and worth considering. In such a situation, it is crucial to adopt a harmonious and balanced approach between both parties -- industry and workers -- to reach a decision," the state government said.

The state government said it had spoken to all stakeholders and decided to implement an interim increase in the minimum wage. The process of setting a minimum wage will begin after recommendations from a Wage Board, to be constituted by the government next month.

As part of the interim measure, the state government has raised the minimum wage of unskilled workers across the state by up to 21 per cent with effect from April 1. Unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will see a 21 per cent jump in their wages; those in cities with municipalities have a 15 per cent hike, and the remaining a 9 per cent hike. For instance, unskilled workers in Uttar Pradesh currently have a minimum pay of Rs 11,313 per month. For those working in Noida and Ghaziabad, this has been hiked to Rs 13,690. Those working in areas with municipalities will get Rs 13,006 per month, and those in other parts of the state will receive Rs 12,356.

The minimum wage for semi-skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad has been hiked from Rs 12445 per month to Rs 15,059. For skilled workers, this has been hiked from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,668 per month.

The Chief Minister has appealed to industry bodies to ensure that workers receive monthly wages according to the rules, regular overtime payments, weekly holiday bonuses, social security rights, and safety and respect for women workers in their workplaces.

The statement added that the Chief Minister has condemned the illegal acts by "anarchist and external elements" and asked authorities to identify such elements and take strict action.

Earlier, hundreds of workers took to the streets in Noida in demand of a wage hike and better working conditions. The protests began after the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent hike in the minimum wage for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers. Workers in Noida have been demanding a hike in their minimum wages, arguing that their contemporaries in Haryana are getting paid more for the same job.