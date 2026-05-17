UP Cabinet Portfolios Allocated Week After Expansion: Who Got What

A week after the expansion of Uttar Pradesh cabinet, the newly inducted ministers were on Sunday allocated portfolios, according to an official statement.

In the second expansion under Yogi Adityanath 2.0, two cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh government on May 10, while two state ministers were promoted to independent charge.

Among the two cabinet ministers, former BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary was allotted the MSME (micro, small, medium enterprises) ministry, while Samajwadi Party rebel Manoj Kumar Pandey got the food and civil supplies department, officials said.

State ministers Ajit Pal Singh and Somendra Tomar, who were elevated to the position of ministers of state with independent charge, got the ministries of food security and drug administration and political pension, and Sainik Kalyan Prantiya Raksha Dal, respectively.

Four new state ministers -- Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma and Kailash Rajput -- were also allotted ministries.

While Paswan got the animal husbandry and dairy development department, Diler was given revenue, Vishwakarma got MSME, and Rajput was given energy and the additional energy sources department.

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