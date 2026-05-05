Against Anyone Forcibly Occupying Others' Land: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured people that his government would ensure effective resolution of all their problems, as he interacted with citizens during a ‘janata darshan' programme held at the Gorakhnath temple here.

"Do not worry, the government will ensure that every problem is addressed effectively," the chief minister, according to an official statement, told those who had gathered to present their grievances. Taking note of complaints related to illegal land grabbing, Adityanath instructed officials to take strict legal action against anyone found forcibly occupying others' land.

Adityanath met around 200 people during the programme held in the morning and personally reached out to them as they sat in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan premises.

He collected their applications and issued necessary directions to officials standing nearby for prompt redressal.

Emphasising transparency and sensitivity, the chief minister directed administrative and police officials to ensure time-bound and impartial disposal of complaints. He referred various applications to the concerned authorities, instructing them to resolve issues without delay.

Several people also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them that lack of funds would not hinder anyone's treatment and directed officials to promptly prepare estimates for advanced medical care so that financial aid could be released without delay.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath offered prayers at the temple and paid homage at the samadhi of his guru, Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath.

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