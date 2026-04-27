"No Result Is Final": CM Yogi Adityanath Writes To Students After UPMSP Results

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday shared a message of encouragement for students disappointed with their Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 and 12 results. In his message, he said that while success brings joy, failure may lead to disappointment, but both are integral parts of life.

He urged students to remember the mantra "Charaiveti-Charaiveti" (keep moving forward), emphasising the importance of continuous effort, perseverance, and progress.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister offered a note of reassurance, stating that no result is final in life and that every outcome-whether success or failure-offers an opportunity for a new beginning. He added that just as gold is refined through fire, challenges help individuals grow stronger.

Referring to great personalities, including mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, he noted that those who did not give up despite hardships eventually reached the pinnacle of success.

CM Yogi's Message to Parents

The Chief Minister also addressed parents, sharing a message of guidance, urging them not to be disheartened by their children's results. He said children are the future of the nation and should be encouraged, especially if they fall short of expectations.

He advised parents to understand their children's interests and strengths and guide them towards suitable career paths. He added that parents should support their children in exploring opportunities and allow their talent to flourish.

The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 23 (Thursday) for over 52 lakh students. The pass percentage stood at 90.42 per cent for Class 10 and 80.38 per cent for Class 12.