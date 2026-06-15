Trump Says Iran Peace Deal "Now Complete", Strait Of Hormuz "Open"

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran had been finalised, saying the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and the American naval blockade would be lifted immediately.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran was "now complete" and offered his congratulations to all parties involved.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump wrote.

His post came shortly after Pakistan, which had been acting as a mediator between the two sides, confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X.

Iran had earlier pushed back on what Pakistan said, raising questions about how firm the agreement actually is. Full details of the deal have not yet been released.

Both sides are due to sign the deal on Friday in Switzerland, Prime Minister Sharif said in his post. It is not yet clear when exactly the Strait of Hormuz will be open to all ships again.

The strait is one of the busiest oil shipping routes in the world and serves as the choke point for nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply. Iran effectively closed the vital waterway when the war broke out on 28 February. The US then announced its blockade of Iranian ports after peace talks in Pakistan failed to achieve a breakthrough in April.