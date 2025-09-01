Yogi Adityanath Assures Girl's Admission, Fulfills Her Dream Of Becoming Doctor At Janata Darshan

In a heartwarming gesture, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured a young girl, Mayra, of admission to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor during a Janata Darshan on Monday.

The girl and her mother from Kanpur had approached the Chief Minister seeking help with her admission.

After listening to her, the Chief Minister asked about her ambitions and, upon learning of her dream to become a doctor, promptly ordered officials to facilitate her immediate admission. He also treated the girl with chocolate.

Speaking to ANI, Mayra's Mother expressed her happiness at the assurance from the Chief Minister.

"We came here to request the UP Chief Minister for the admission of my daughter...We were not able to get admission in Kanpur and now the Chief Minister has assured that she will get admission...We are very happy," she said.

Chief Minister Adityanath was addressing public grievances at 'Janata Darshan' at his residence in Lucknow.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Circuit House in Varanasi where he personally heard the grievances of over 100 residents and directed officials to ensure speedy redressal.

Chief Minister Adityanath visited each complainant, received their applications, and handed them to the concerned officials, including the Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and District Magistrate while instructing them to resolve the issues promptly and provide feedback.

The grievances ranged from sewer connections, road construction and land disputes to demands for compensation, a digital library for the blind, and affordable halls for artists. Complaints related to police functioning and revenue matters were also raised.

The Chief Minister stated that the government's foremost aim is to "serve, protect and respect citizens" and stressed that efforts are continuously being made to bring happiness to every household.

During the interaction, Yogi also engaged with children accompanying complainants, asking about their studies and encouraging them to work hard for a bright future.

Government ministers, local representatives, and senior administrative and police officials were present at the Janata Darshan.

