UP Doctors' Daughter, 16, Raped In Hookah Bar By Instagram Friend: Cops

Vinay slipped some sedative in the girl's drink and raped her in the cafe, the father said.

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a hookah bar after spiking her cold drink. The 16-year-old girl, daughter of a doctor couple, was connected with the accused on the social media platform Instagram.

The girl's father has filed a case against the man, Vinay Thakur, who is also from Kanpur, and seven others. Vinay Thakur called the girl to MG Cafe in Karrahi on March 4, where they smoked hookah, the father's complaint said. Vinay slipped some sedative in the girl's drink and raped her in the cafe, it said. He then took the girl to a deserted place where seven of his friends joined him, and they tried to gang-rape the girl, the complaint added.

The girl resisted the assault, during which the accused bit her all over her body. The father reached the police station to file a complaint after the girl managed to get home and narrate her ordeal. The police are now investigating the matter.

According to local media reports, the accused thrashed and scratched her, leaving scars on her cheek and forehead, when she resisted. The girl also reportedly informed her father that the accused Instagram friend had made an obscene video of her and was blackmailing her for the past few days. She said the accused was threatening to make the video viral.

Local media also reported the parents informing the police that Vinay Thakur had earlier carved his name on the girl's chest with a blade so that she couldn't marry anyone else. He had also threatened her with a lighter, and burnt her hair, they added.

The girl was reportedly preparing for engineering entrance examinations in Rajasthan's Kota, and Vinay had even followed her there, and beat her up in a hotel room, the parents alleged. They also claimed that he used to transfer the money they sent her for sustenance to his own bank account.