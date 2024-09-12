UP Cops' Identification Struggle After Woman's Headless, Naked Body Found

Top police officers visited the spot after the woman's headless and naked body was found

A woman's headless and naked body was found on the national highway at Gujaini in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur early yesterday, raising suspicion that she was raped, murdered and the body was thrown on the highway. Twenty-four hours later, police are yet to make a breakthrough and attempts to identify the woman are on.

Police have scanned CCTV footage in the area to identify the woman. CCTV cameras at a hospital on the other side of the highway show a woman of similar build walking hours before the body was spotted on the highway. The woman in the footage is seen wearing grey trousers and shreds of a grey garment have been found near the body.

Police have said the body was first spotted at 6.15 am yesterday. Three teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The police have said there are no CCTV cameras at the spot where the body was found, but a CCTV camera about 3 km away has captured visuals of a woman walking alone. The clothes the woman is seen wearing match the pieces of cloth and slippers found on the highway, police have said. Police are looking at the CCTV footage to spot any more clues.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to confirm the cause of death. Police have found no complaint of a woman missing in the district that can be linked with the body recovered on the highway. Cops are now using frames for the CCTV footage to ask residents of the area if they have any information about the woman.

A forensic team has visited the spot and collected samples of teeth and bones for testing.

A senior police officer said they are exploring if it is a case of accident or crime and are also trying to confirm if the victim was a local resident or was from somewhere else.

Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha MP and chief of UP's main Opposition Samajwadi Party, has demanded exemplary action in the chilling case.

"In another shocking case of crime against women, a woman's headless, naked body was found on a highway in Kanpur. The matter should be investigated fairly and such punishment should be meted out so that criminals get scared and such incidents are not repeated," Mr Yadav said, hoping that the BJP-led state government would "rise above politics" and investigate the incident.