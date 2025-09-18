CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Over 20,000 Health Camps On PM Modi's Birthday In Uttar Pradesh

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a historic state-level health campaign at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre, KGMU. This initiative is part of the nationwide "Swastha Nari, Sashakt Parivar" (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family) program, which aims to make women's health a mass movement by organizing over 20,000 health camps across the state.

"Health camps will not just provide check-ups but also free treatment. Medical experts have been made available at community health centres, Aarogya Mandirs, and medical colleges to ensure proper diagnosis and care," CM Yogi said.

The health drive is being conducted by the health department from September 17 to October 2.

Campaign overview:

A total of 20,324 health camps have been launched across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign is a fortnight-long drive, running from September 17 to October 2, 2025.

The initiative is specifically designed to enhance the health of women and children by offering free screenings, health check-ups, counselling, and treatment.

Key services:

The health camps provide screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, oral and breast cancer, cervical cancer, anemia, and tuberculosis for high-risk women.

Pregnant women will receive health check-ups, and children will be immunized.

1.89 lakh Anganwadi centers across the state aim to raise awareness among women.

More than 500 blood donation drives are being organized to encourage voluntary blood donation.

For Anganwadi workers

This health mission also aims to empower Anganwadi workers, recognizing their crucial role in the initiative. "The services of Anganwadi sisters will be honoured by providing them with smartphones and increasing their honorarium. Their training and timely payments will also be ensured so they can become self-reliant," the CM explained. The leader's vision is to strengthen women's and children's health services at the grassroots level.

CM Yogi expressed confidence that the campaign will lead to significant health awareness and improved outcomes for women. He described it as "a step towards a stronger and healthier Uttar Pradesh, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision." He urged public participation, stating, "Through this campaign, we want to bring about a comprehensive change in every citizen's life."

