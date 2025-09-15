From Obesity To Mental Health: PM Modi's Key Initiatives To Tackle India's Major Health Concerns

Health and well-being have been a consistent and top priority concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the years. From focusing on building a reliable healthcare infrastructure to promoting yoga on the global stage, PM Modi has significantly transformed India's health landscape. The Indian leader has emphasized that health encompasses not just the absence of disease but a state of complete well-being. This has led to a strong focus on healthcare policy changes, preventive care and lifestyle change recommendations. While PM Modi may not be a medical professional, he does lead by example by not only providing sound advice through his speeches, but also his emphasis on yoga and other forms of exercise. And these are apart from the many health campaigns he has launched over the last decade, from Fit India Movement to Ayushmaan Bharat.

On his 75th birthday, the Prime Minister will also launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 8th Poshan Maah, aiming to enhance healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across India. As he marks this milestone, here is a list of health concerns that PM Modi has consistently addressed over the years, along with policies aimed at ensuring a healthier India.

1. Obesity and lifestyle conditions

Earlier this year, PM Modi highlighted the rising obesity crisis in India. He urged citizens to make lifestyle modifications, particularly by reducing their consumption of edible oil. He nominated prominent individuals across India to lead an awareness movement. "You should decide that you will use 10% less oil every month. You can decide to buy 10 percent less oil when you use it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter, and disease-free," PM Modi said in the 119th episode of Mann ki Baat.

2. Women's and children's health

As a part of his 75th birthday celebrations, PM Modi is set to launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign) aimed at strengthening women's and children's health in India. This campaign primarily focuses on providing women-centric health services, including screenings for NCDs, anemia prevention, and maternal and child health.

Know more about Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

3. TB eradication

The government is committed to eliminating tuberculosis (TB) in India by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline set for 2030. The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA), launched in 2022, has been a key initiative, with the "Ni-kshay Mitra" program encouraging community participation to provide support to TB patients.

4. Mental health

Prime Minister Modi has also emphasised mental health in one of the episodes of Mann ki Baat. "India's vision of good health implies not just being free of disease but also to ensure wellness and welfare for everyone. The goal is to ensure physical, mental, and social well-being."

"Today, there is a lot of discussion about physical health and well-being, but another important aspect related to it is that of mental health," he mentioned. PM specifically focused on the mental well-being of youth, advising regular physical activity, yoga, and other stress management strategies.

5. Nutrition

In both Mann ki Baat and Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Prime Minister has highlighted the importance of right nutrition in disease prevention and overall health. During his 2025 Pariksha Pe Charcha, he informed students about the power of millets and seasonal fruits. He also encouraged the children to avoid junk food, oily food, and food products made of maida. Besides eating right, PM Modi talked about the benefits of chewing food properly, the importance of sunlight for the human body, and the impact of proper sleep on overall health and well-being.

In past years, under his Swast Bharat vision, PM Modi has launched numerous health initiatives, including:

Fit India Movement: This nationwide movement encourages people to remain physically active via exercise and sports.

This nationwide movement encourages people to remain physically active via exercise and sports. Mission Indradhanush: A crucial vaccination drive that aimed at achieving full immunization, especially among children and pregnant women.

A crucial vaccination drive that aimed at achieving full immunization, especially among children and pregnant women. National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission: This mission was launched with the ambitious goal of eliminating sickle cell disease by 2047, particularly in tribal populations.

This mission was launched with the ambitious goal of eliminating sickle cell disease by 2047, particularly in tribal populations. Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme: This scheme aims at providing free dialysis services to poor and vulnerable patients, helping reduce the financial burden of kidney patients.

This scheme aims at providing free dialysis services to poor and vulnerable patients, helping reduce the financial burden of kidney patients. Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: This health insurance policy aims at providing a health cover of up to 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to poor and vulnerable populations. In 2024, the scheme was expanded to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.

Over the years, the Prime Minister has addressed a wide range of health-related topics, emphasizing the importance of practices and policies that promote better health outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

