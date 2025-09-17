On 75th Birthday, PM Modi To Launch Key Projects In Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh today to inaugurate and launch several key initiatives spanning health, nutrition, tribal welfare, and industry. The visit coincides with PM's 75th birthday.

He will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns at Dhar around 12 pm. These campaigns will organise more than one lakh health camps nationwide across Ayushman Arogya mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals, and other government facilities from September 17 to October 2.

They will also conduct blood donation drives, enroll beneficiaries under PM-JAY, and provide Ayush services, including yoga sessions. Donors will be registered on the e-Raktkosh portal.

PM Modi will reportedly transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana directly into the bank accounts of nearly 10 lakh women.

The campaigns aim to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative healthcare. It will focus on early detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease. The Prime Minister will distribute one-crore sickle cell screening and counselling cards in Madhya Pradesh to strengthen the fight against sickle cell anaemia.

Specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, psychiatry, eye, ENT, and dental care will be mobilised through medical colleges, district hospitals, and private institutions.

He will launch the 'Suman Sakhi Chatbot' to give pregnant women in rural and remote areas timely information on maternal and child health.

PM Modi will also launch the 'Adi Seva Parv' in tribal areas under the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan. The programme will deliver health, education, skill development, livelihood, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection services, guided by the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030.

The Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate the PM MITRA Park, spread over 2,150 acres, in Dhar. The park will feature modern roads, a solar power plant, and a common effluent treatment facility. It will support cotton farmers, boost exports, create nearly 3 lakh jobs, and attract textile investments exceeding Rs 23,140 crore.

The Prime Minister will gift a sapling to a women's self-help group beneficiary under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative. Over 10,000 women in Madhya Pradesh will plant and nurture trees in their 'Maa Ki Bagiya' gardens, with the government providing all necessary support.