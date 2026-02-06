Balance Studies, Build Skills: PM Modi's Advice To Students On Gaming As A Career

PM Modi On Gaming At Pariksha Pe Charcha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing students on balancing academics with personal interests at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 today, spoke about gaming as a serious pursuit, emphasising the need for discipline, creativity and responsible use of technology.

Responding to a question on managing studies alongside hobbies like gaming - and how to assess whether one is moving in the right direction - the Prime Minister highlighted how success can gradually change perceptions, even within families.

"Your Success Turns Into Respect For Your parents"

"At first, parents keep scolding you for playing games, but you still continue. Then, let's say you win a medal - they become very happy and start telling neighbours about it. In this way, your success turns into respect for your parents. Eventually, they begin to support you."

PM Modi pointed out that India has seen many such examples and encouraged students to think beyond playing games, urging them to explore game creation and storytelling rooted in Indian culture.

"In India, there are so many such stories. Have you ever thought about making a game based on the 'Panchatantra'? You could become a game creator and even open a social media page."

Families Begin Flooding Students With Ideas: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Highlighting how innovation can inspire families as well, he said creativity often leads to wider encouragement at home.

"You should create your own game and launch it. Then your family will say, 'He or she is so young and already has so many followers.' Slowly, the family will also start giving ideas - like making a game on Lord Hanuman's katha or showing how Abhimanyu finds a way out of the chakravyuh."

Sharing what he described as a guiding principle, the Prime Minister advised students to transform their passions into meaningful outcomes.

PM Modi's Mantra For Balancing Personal Interests With Skills

For this, PM Modi shared his mantra: "Turn your hobbies into practical products and share them for free. Feedback fuels new ideas and success."

He further reassured students that having an interest in gaming is not a drawback, but stressed the need to use technology productively.

He added, "If you have an interest in gaming, that is a good thing. Don't hesitate. But since data is cheap in India and technology is affordable, don't limit gaming to just playing for fun."

PM Modi on Gambling

At the same time, PM Modi issued a strong warning against the dangers of gambling linked to online games.

He also cautioned against gambling, saying, "I recently made a law for those who gamble in games and put money into it - that is disastrous. Don't let that happen."

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister underlined that gaming should be viewed as a skill-driven activity that requires focus, agility and self-awareness.

"But gaming is a skill. It requires speed and alertness, and in a way, it is also good for youthfulness. However, what truly matters is choosing quality games and identifying where your real expertise lies."