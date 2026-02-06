"Result Can't Be Ultimate Goal": PM Urges Students To Strengthen Foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised school students to focus on "all-round development" in life and "strengthening your foundation" during his annual programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. He also asked youngsters to balance studies, rest, skills and hobbies saying this is the key to growth. This was the ninth consecutive edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in which Prime Minister, by sharing his experiences and providing solutions to students' grievances, help in taking the stress off them during exam time.

"The ultimate goal cannot be results in an exam, but all-round development in life. I don't look at the past; I count what is remaining. Don't think about the past, try to look what is in front of you," he told the students during the interaction session.

Responding to parents who are concerned about completing certain competitive exams or other studies ahead of time, the Prime Minister said they should allow students to grow according to their individual strengths.

"Strengthen your foundation in school, and success in competitive exams will naturally follow," PM Modi said, sharing his success mantra.

This year, the interactive sessions were held with "Exam Warriors" in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. During the event, PM Modi discussed not only academics but also leadership, wellness, and personal growth.

He felicitated students with Assamese traditional handwoven scarves and greeted them in their native languages. Sharing his personal experience, he said, "This is something that represents women's empowerment, as women in Assam design and make it at their homes. It gives a very special kind of pride, so I decided to give this to the students today."

Students expressed excitement, saying it felt like a dream come true to interact with PM Modi.

Tenzin Choiky, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, said, "I live in a remote border town area and rarely get such opportunities. This was the first such opportunity I received, it was so special, and I was so excited."