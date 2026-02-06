"Follow A Pattern, Have Full Confidence": PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Message To Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an interaction with students as part of the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme in which he exhorted them to follow a pattern and "have full confidence in it". He also asked them to listen to advise from other but improvise.

"I have become PM. Still, people tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern. Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice, and if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure. Even I changed a few things but did not leave my principle pattern," he told students.

"A teacher's effort should be to ensure that the student's speed is such that my speed is one step ahead of theirs. Our goal should be such that it is within reach, but not easily attainable," he added in the interaction that was shown live from Delhi.

This year, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was held in an expanded format with renewed emphasis on mental well-being and child-centred learning.

The programme is now a part of a larger "Exam Warriors" movement that promotes holistic development and seeks to "create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters".

During the event, Prime Minister Modi engages with students, teachers and parents from across the country, sharing guidance on how to approach board and entrance examinations in a calm, confident and stress-free manner, while also addressing broader issues related to learning and personal growth.

Earlier editions combined live interactions with curated segments.

Notable past contributors have included sportspersons and public figures who spoke about resilience and focus, including Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Deepika Padukone, who addressed pressure, mental health and practical study strategies in previous years.

This year's edition was organised simultaneously from five locations, including the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi and regional centres such as Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati.