Why PM Modi's 75th Birthday Is Also A Celebration Of Yoga's Global Rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 marks a significant occasion not only for personal celebration but also for reflecting on his contributions to India's cultural and global stature. His tenure as Prime Minister of India has been marked by initiatives that have left an indelible impact on various sectors, notably in promoting yoga as a global wellness practice. Yoga, an ancient practice originating in India, has long been recognised for its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. However, under PM Modi's leadership, yoga has received global recognition. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014, PM Modi proposed the establishment of an International Day of Yoga. His proposal was met with overwhelming support, leading to the UN declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, with 175 member states co-sponsoring the resolution.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015, with over 35,000 participants performing yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi. Since then, the event has grown exponentially, with millions worldwide participating annually. In 2023, a record-breaking 23.14 crore people from over 135 countries joined the celebrations, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest yoga session. As we celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the enduring legacy of yoga and its transformative impact on individuals and societies worldwide.

PM Modi taking part in the 11th International Day of Yoga

Photo Credit: PIB

How yoga positively impacts the body and mind

1. Improves physical health: flexibility, strength and posture

One of the most immediate benefits of yoga is improved flexibility and strength. Unlike high-impact exercises, yoga stretches and strengthens the muscles through controlled movements and holds. Studies have shown that consistent yoga practice leads to significant improvements in joint mobility and muscle elasticity. It helps prevent and alleviate conditions such as lower back pain, neck stiffness, and muscle tension.

Flexibility: Research shows that regular yoga can increase range of motion in joints and muscles, reducing stiffness and improving posture. Improved flexibility also lowers the risk of injuries during other physical activities.

Strength: Yoga postures like plank, warrior poses, and downward dog build functional strength by engaging multiple muscle groups. These are often overlooked in traditional cardio workouts.

Posture correction: Yoga promotes body awareness, leading to improved posture. Poor posture, especially in desk-bound lifestyles, can cause long-term problems like spinal misalignment and chronic back pain.

2. Supports mental health: reduces stress, anxiety and depression

Yoga is as much about mental discipline as it is about physical postures. Through mindfulness, breath control, and meditation, yoga reduces cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and induces a state of mental calmness.

Stress reduction: A study published found that participants practicing yoga had significantly lower cortisol levels and improved subjective well-being compared to non-practitioners.

Anxiety and depression relief: A systematic review concluded that yoga is effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, partly due to its regulation of the autonomic nervous system, promoting relaxation.

Mindfulness and emotional regulation: Yoga enhances awareness of the present moment and the mind-body connection, helping practitioners manage negative thought patterns and emotional reactivity.

Yoga boosts physical as well as mental health

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Improves cardiovascular health

Regular yoga practice has been scientifically proven to support heart health.

Blood pressure control: Studies show that yoga lowers systolic and diastolic blood pressure, particularly helpful for individuals with hypertension.

Heart rate and circulation: Controlled breathing exercises improve heart rate variability, a marker of cardiovascular health. Improved circulation reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Cholesterol balance: Some studies suggest that yoga may help reduce LDL (“bad”) cholesterol while increasing HDL (“good”) cholesterol, contributing to overall cardiovascular well-being.

4. Improves respiratory efficiency

Yoga places significant emphasis on breath control (pranayama), which enhances respiratory function.

Lung capacity and function: A study published found that participants practicing yoga regularly showed improved lung capacity and efficiency of oxygen exchange.

Conditions like asthma: Yoga improves symptoms in people suffering from chronic respiratory conditions like asthma by strengthening respiratory muscles and reducing airway inflammation.

5. Supports weight management

Although yoga is not as high-calorie-burning as running or HIIT workouts, it aids in weight management through indirect mechanisms.

Mindful eating: Yoga cultivates a mindful approach to eating, helping reduce binge eating and unhealthy snacking habits.

Metabolism regulation: Certain dynamic styles of yoga, like Vinyasa and Power Yoga, increase heart rate and stimulate metabolism.

Hormonal balance: Yoga helps regulate cortisol and thyroid function, both of which play roles in weight management.

Scientific studies consistently demonstrate that yoga is far more than a physical exercise, it is a powerful tool for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. From reducing stress and enhancing flexibility to improving heart and respiratory health, the evidence makes a strong case for incorporating yoga into our daily lives. For individuals seeking to improve their quality of life, adopting regular yoga practice is an evidence-based and accessible solution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Yoga Clinical Research Review. National Center for Biotechnology Information, NCBI. Published 2011.

Yoga on our minds: A systematic review of yoga for neuropsychiatric disorders. Journal of Psychiatric Practice. Published 2013.

Yoga for hypertension: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. Published 2013.

Effect of short-term practice of breathing exercises on autonomic functions in normal human volunteers. Indian Journal of Medical Research. Published 2004.

Impact of yoga on pulmonary functions in asthma: A pilot study. Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research. Published 2015.

Therapeutic effects of yoga and its ability to increase blood flow. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Published 2011.

Yoga – Benefits Beyond the Mat. Harvard Health Publishing. Published 2021.

9 Benefits of Yoga. Johns Hopkins Medicine. Published 2021.