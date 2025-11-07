"Don't Carry Burden On Yourself": Top Court To Father Of Air India Pilot

No one can blame the pilot-in-command of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260, the Supreme Court told the pilot's father today and sent notices to the Centre and the civil aviation regulator DGCA.

The order came on a petition by Pushkaraj Sabharwal, whose son Sumeet Sabharwal served as the pilot-in-command of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) had also filed a petition with a similar demand.

Justice Surya Kant, who heard the petition today, told the 91-year-old grief-stricken father of the late pilot, "This crash was extremely unfortunate, but you should not carry this burden that your son is being blamed."

The petitioners came to the Supreme Court after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in its preliminary report released in July said fuel supply to both engines was cut off shortly after takeoff.

The two fuel control switches were moved to the "cutoff" position in quick succession. Although the switches were turned back on about 10 seconds later, the engines had already flamed out, leading to the crash, the report said.

Gopal Shankaranarayan, the lawyer of the pilot's father, told the Supreme Court that an independent judicial committee should look into the Dreamliner crash simply because the AAIB probe was not an independent one.

"There's a problem with Boeing aircraft all over the world," he said, adding an independent investigation is also needed due to the fact that the Dreamliner was involved in an "accident" case, not an "incident".

After sending notices to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Supreme Court said another similar petition had come, and it will take up both the cases on November 10.