Spinal Wave Flow: Benefits Of This Yoga Activity

Shilpa Shetty Shares Benefits Of Spinal Wave Flow, Try Now

Incorporating yoga into our everyday lives is important to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle. It offers several mental and physical health benefits for people across ages. It enhances flexibility and strength, improves one's posture, promotes relaxation and reduces stress. Practising asanas also alleviates respiratory problems and boosts energy levels. Shilpa Shetty, known for her commitment to fitness, has posted a video on Instagram as a part of her Monday motivation. In the clip, the actress is seen performing the 'Spinal Wave Flow'. According to her, this specific yoga asana is a “technique designed to release blockages in the spine and trigger a spinal wave. The goal of this movement is to create relief in the nervous system and encourage the body to release stressors.”

Through her caption, Shilpa Shetty mentions the Spinal Wave Flow “serves as a reminder that, like waves, nothing in life is permanent.” Her advice? “Be present in the moment, Rise like a wave, but also Flow like water.”

Here are some benefits of Spinal Wave Flow

1. Spinal Mobility

Spinal Wave Flow involves moving your body resembling the flow of waves. It encourages movement in every part of your spine. As a result, the asana alleviates stiffness in areas like the upper or lower thoracic spine, offering better flexibility.

2. Posture and Alignment

Through this particular workout, you are moving your body through the spine's natural curves. As a result, it aids in realigning the vertebrae, strengthening the postural muscles. If you suffer from slouching or imbalances caused by sitting for prolonged periods, Spinal Wave Flow can make your posture more upright and dynamic.

3. Stress

Say goodbye to stress and anxiety as this physical activity prompts mindfulness and deep breathing through its slow and rhythmic flow. Your nervous system calms down while tensions stored in the muscles get released. Your mind and body will be at peace.

4. Core Strength

Since the exercise engages your core muscles it strengthens your spine which further helps in improving balance and reducing injury risk.

5. Better Sleep

Much like other yoga asanas, Spinal Wave Flow enhances the quality of your sleep. Your sleep cycle will also be visibly improved.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.