"A Source Of Inspiration: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi On 75th Birthday

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, who turned 75. In her post on X, Ms Meloni praised PM Modi's leadership and vision, highlighting his “strength, determination and ability to lead millions of people” as a source of inspiration.

Accompanying her message was a photograph of the two leaders together. The image shows Ms Meloni in the foreground, smiling and holding the camera for a selfie, with PM Modi on her left, also smiling. The photo reflects the rapport between the two leaders.

In the caption, Ms Meloni wrote: “Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations.”

Buon 75° compleanno al Primo Ministro indiano @narendramodi.

La sua forza, la sua determinazione e la sua capacità di guidare milioni di persone sono fonte di ispirazione.

Con amicizia e stima gli auguro salute ed energia per continuare a guidare l'India verso un futuro luminoso… pic.twitter.com/OqXr1GFlc0 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2025

Several other world leaders also extended their greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday.

US President Donald Trump marked the occasion with a phone call to PM Modi. During the call, the leaders discussed major global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and pledged to further strengthen India-US relations.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJ T,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Responding, PM Modi wrote on X, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday.”

Calling PM Modi a “friend,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is proud to share a strong bond with India and appreciated the remarkable contributions of the Indian community in the country.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon conveyed his greetings through a video message shared on X, sending warm wishes to Modi on this milestone birthday.