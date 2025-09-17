PM Modi 75th Birthday Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On his 75th birthday, the Central government will launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month). The AIIMS Delhi will be organising Medical checkup camps at four centres.

PM Modi will also visit Madhya Pradesh today to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns.

On Tuesday night, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes, stressing his commitment to bettering India-US ties and support for Washington's initiatives towards resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

In response, President Trump shared that he had a "wonderful call" with PM Modi, crediting him for doing a "tremendous job" and for India's support to the US's initiatives in resolving the Ukraine-Russia war.

PM Modi 75th Birthday LIVE Updates:

