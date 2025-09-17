PM Modi 75th Birthday Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat's Mehsana district.
On his 75th birthday, the Central government will launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month). The AIIMS Delhi will be organising Medical checkup camps at four centres.
PM Modi will also visit Madhya Pradesh today to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns.
On Tuesday night, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes, stressing his commitment to bettering India-US ties and support for Washington's initiatives towards resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."
In response, President Trump shared that he had a "wonderful call" with PM Modi, crediting him for doing a "tremendous job" and for India's support to the US's initiatives in resolving the Ukraine-Russia war.
"Right Leader At Right Time": Chandrababu Naidu Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his message, Naidu praised PM Modi's leadership, calling him "the right leader at the right time."
In a post on X, Naidu wrote, "Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time, guiding our nation with clarity and determination. His absolute commitment to the people and our nation’s prosperity, reflected in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the bold reforms he has championed, has touched countless lives and brought meaningful change across the country. With his devotion, he has strengthened our global standing and continues to steer us towards becoming the world’s leading nation with his roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. I sincerely wish him good health, boundless energy, and many more years of dedicated service to our great motherland."
BJP Launches 'Seva Pakhwada' To Mark PM Modi's 75th Birthday
A 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, will take place to mark PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.
In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, the entire country is set to celebrate 'Seva Pakhwada' with great enthusiasm as a symbol of service and dedication. Under this initiative, tomorrow, the people of New Delhi will receive a gift of various projects worth Rs 1600 crore."
The post added, "Ayushman Arogya Mandir, new hospital blocks, dialysis machines, hostels, financial assistance to caretakers of the needy, and these works related to old age homes will make the lives of Delhi residents even more convenient, empowered, and self-reliant."
"Your Life A Living Embodiment Of Spirit Of Nation First": Rekha Gupta Wishes PM Modi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.
In a post on X, she wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the trailblazer of a developed India, our esteemed Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji. Your life is a living embodiment of the spirit of "Nation First," the resolve of Antyodaya, and the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. You have given hope, dignity, and opportunities to millions of deprived and neglected people who had long been excluded from the mainstream of development."
She added, "Today, India under your leadership is reaching new heights as the world's fastest-growing economy and a robust democracy. Your tireless efforts, unparalleled leadership, and visionary guidance have infused unprecedented strength into the confidence and self-respect of every Indian. I pray to God that He grants you excellent health, long life, and boundless energy, so that under your guidance, we can all together realize the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047."
PM Modi's 75th Birthday Celebration In Ahmedabad
Eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday was celebrated by making a map of India with flowers and playing Garba in Maninagar, Ahmedabad.
BJP MLA Amul Bhatt and Councillor Karan Bhatt also participated in the event.
BJP Amul Bhatt says, "We are presenting best wishes to the Prime Minister through 'Namotsav' written in the map of India and also playing garba... Many service events are also being organised on this occasion in the entire country..."
