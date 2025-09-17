On PM Modi's Birthday, A Special Wish From Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV met with the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) delegation at the Papal Audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican City and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He prayed for his long life and good health.

During the meeting with the IMF delegation, which was led by Indian Parliamentarian Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament & former diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and convener of the Indian Minorities Federation Prof Himani Sood, Pope Leo XIV blessed the portrait of PM Modi.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu presented a book, 'Heart to Heart: Reverence of Saga,' which portrays the story of the special relationship of PM Narendra Modi with the Sikh community.

Wishes have poured in from across the world on PM Modi's birthday.

Earlier today, the WHO chief also extended wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

He wrote on X, "Happy 75th birthday, Prime Minister @narendramodi! Wishing you all the best. I am impressed by your leadership in action. Even on your special day, you are marking it with the launch of an important initiative to promote and protect women's health in #India. "

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi.

UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wished PM Modi health and happiness, and success in advancing India's progress.

He said, "Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India's progress and the prosperity of its people."

PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas.

