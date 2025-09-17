PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan And Others Send Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. On the special occasion, several celebrites, Including Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Ram Charan, and Anil Kapoor extended their warmest greetings to the Prime Minister.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country."

Wishing Narendra Modi ji, a very Happy Birthday, Salman Khan shared a post.

Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi a very happy birthday …. @narendramodi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2025

Aamir Khan said, “Humaare desh ke vikas ke liye aapne jo yogdan diye hain, voh hamesha yaad kiye jaayenge. Yeh bhi prarthana hai ki upar wala aapko hamesha shakti de."

Alia Bhatt said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress…"

Saif Ali Khan shared some kind words too.

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, penned a special birthday note for PM Modi on X.

The actor wrote in Hindi, "75ven janmadin par haardik shubhkamnayein, @naraindramodi ji. Mere dil se ye prarthana hai ki aap ko lambi umar aur achcha svasthay mile… aap bhaarat ko nayi unnchaiyon tak le jaate rahein [Heartiest congratulations on your 75th birthday, @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt prayer is that you have a long life and good health. May you continue to take India to newer heights.]"

Rajinikanth shared a tweet that read, "To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji , heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you a long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind."

Karan Johar expressed his respect for Modi ji, and called him, “Shakti, sahas and sankalp."

Ajay Devgn also wished PM Modi on X.

He wrote, "Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modi ji #JaiHind."

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared a video and a picture with PM Modi to mark his special day. In his birthday wish for the global leader, the actor said, “As Shri @narendramodi ji approaches his 75th birthday, I look back at my very first meeting with him in 2014 — a moment of inspiration, kindness & life lessons. Wishing him an early happy birthday with prayers for his good health & continued leadership."

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of PM Modi and said, “Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi Ji ko janmdin ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Aap swasth rahen, lambi umar paayen aur desh ko aise hi unnati aur samriddhi ki raah par aage badhate rahen. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, sir. [Happy Birthday. Wish you a good health and a long life and may you continue to make our country progress and achieve success.]"

Suniel Shetty wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Your tireless service and unwavering commitment to the nation inspire millions. Prayers for your continued strength, health, and vision to guide India forward."

Riteish Deshmukh's message was, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy 75th Birthday - May god bless you with great health and long life sir ….. #HappyBirthdayModiji."

In his birthday note to PM Modi, Sonu Sood wrote, "History remembers those who reshape the future. Wishing PM @narendramodi ji continued strength, clarity, and courage as he leads Bharat through a transformative era. May your journey remain as fearless as your vision. #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Celebs like Ram Charan, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Deverakonda, Kirron Kher, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.@narendramodi — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2025

I Pray to god to grant a long and Healthy life to our beloved Honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 17, 2025

Stars expressed deep respect and sent love to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his milestone birthday.

