Rajinikanth Shares Hilarious Memory With Ilaiyaraaja From A Night He Got Drunk: "He Danced Until 3 AM"

Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja shared a lighthearted moment during the legendary music composer's 50th Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Chennai on Saturday. The event, which marked the musician's five decades in cinema, turned into a laughter-filled affair when the Tamil superstar recalled a hilarious incident from their younger days.

What's Happening

Taking to the stage, Ilaiyaraaja revealed that Rajinikanth had called him two days before the event, joking that he would disclose their old adventures. "He called me two days ago and said, I am going to reveal what we have done. Once, we sat down to drink. He asked me later if I remembered anything I did. Then he said, you drank half a bottle of beer and danced like an artiste," the composer shared.

Not one to miss the fun, Rajinikanth rushed to join him on stage and narrated the story himself. The superstar recalled how during the shooting of the film titled Johnny, he and director Mahendran had been drinking and decided to invite Ilaiyaraaja.

"The performance he gave after drinking half a bottle will never be forgotten. He danced until 3 AM. Then, when Mahendran asked about the film's music, he said, just sit still and shared gossip about the heroines," Rajinikanth said.

Background

Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja's bond goes back several decades, with the composer having created countless hit tracks for the superstar's films. At the event, Rajinikanth spoke about their long association, saying, "I always call Ilaiyaraaja 'Swami'. He is an amazing and extraordinary person. Even if the songs he composed in the 70s, 80s, or 90s are put into a film today, they will become hits. I see him as a great man. I have worked with him many times in these 50 years."

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Coolie, will next appear in Jailer 2. The movie will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.