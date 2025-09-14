"Poses Challenge To New And Old Rivals": Rajinikanth Praises MK Stalin

Actor Rajinikanth has praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying he appears set for the assembly elections in 2026.

Rajinikanth commended Mr Stalin's leadership as they attended an event that was organised to felicitate renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja for completing 50 years in the film industry on Saturday.

"MK Stalin is posing a challenge not only to the ruling government at the Centre but also to new and old rivals," he said.

The 74-year-old actor also said that the DMK president is "emerging as a star in national politics".

"With his trademark smile, he appears all set for 2026," he said, with actor-politician Kamal Haasan and several other prominent film personalities in attendance.

The actor also praised Ilaiyaraaja and said he is an "incredible man".

"Hats off to the great maestro," he said.

During the event, Mr Stalin urged the Centre to award the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, to 82-year-old Ilaiyaraaja.

"I am making this request not just on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, but also on behalf of Ilaiyaraaja's fans across the world. I hope it will be fulfilled," he said.

Rajinikanth Praises MK Stalin As Vijay Launches Poll Campaign

Rajinikanth's endorsement of MK Stalin came on a day when actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay launched his maiden state-wide campaign in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday.

The actor, swarmed by thousands of followers, slammed the Centre and the DMK government, and said that he entered politics only with the intention of serving the people and not for earning wealth.

He said he chose Tiruchirappalli for his maiden rally as it was the place from where Dravidian icon, DMK founder CN Annadurai, decided in 1956 to enter the electoral race.

He said it was also the place where AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran held his first state conference in 1974 after launching his party in 1972.

His 'I am coming' state-wide campaign has come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election due by March-April next year.